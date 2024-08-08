Twitter
How rich is Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani? Net worth is over Rs 3 lakh crore, annual salary is Rs...

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 10:28 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

How rich is Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani? Net worth is over Rs 3 lakh crore, annual salary is Rs...
Mukesh Ambani is one of the richest men in the world with a net worth of over Rs 10 lakh crore. His wife Nita Ambani and his children Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani also enjoy a significant net worth. India’s richest man and chairman of Reliance Industries is Mukesh Ambani. His youngest son Anant Ambani, who recently got married to Radhika Merchant, along with his dad, helps run the family conglomerate and carry on the legacy. 

Anant Ambani is an important figure at Reliance Industries, especially because of his involvement in the energy sector. 

For the unversed, Anant Ambani receives a salary of Rs 4.2 crore every year, as per reports. This pay is similar to that of his sister Isha Ambani. 

Anant Ambani’s elder brother Akash Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm and director at Reliance Retail Ventures and Jio Platforms Limited, has a higher salary of approximately Rs 5.4 crore annually. Anant Ambani's income from Reliance Industries is set up to illustrate his role and to be consistent with the traditions of numerous affluent people who get their money from dividends and other investment returns.

As for the net worth, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's estimated net worth is said to be close to $40 billion (approximately Rs 3,35,770 crore) as of this year. This net worth makes him one of the richest people in India. His wealth is thanks to his significant shareholding in Reliance Industries.

Anant Ambani serves as the Director of Reliance Jio. He is also involved in the development of renewable energy initiatives and is active in the company's CSR projects. 

READ | Inside details of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's honeymoon resort: Luxurious 100-foot pool and..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
