How rich is Ola owner Bhavish Aggarwal, how much money he has earned in last 7 days?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kylian Mbappe files Rs 511 crore complaint against former club PSG over…

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

Mpox scare: AIIMS Delhi issues protocol for handling patients amid global surge in cases

Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker dances to 'Kala Chashma' song, watch viral video here

ICC moves Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 out of Bangladesh amid political unrest, will now be played in…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

Kylian Mbappe files Rs 511 crore complaint against former club PSG over…

Kylian Mbappe files Rs 511 crore complaint against former club PSG over…

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

10 best films of Salim-Javed

10 best films of Salim-Javed

Highest-grossing films of Shraddha Kapoor, here's where Stree 2 stands

Highest-grossing films of Shraddha Kapoor, here's where Stree 2 stands

IAS Tina Dabi: Where is UPSC topper currently posted?

IAS Tina Dabi: Where is UPSC topper currently posted?

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

Jaya Bachchan reveals she never wanted to be a part of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Zanjeer: 'My co-star was...'

Jaya Bachchan reveals she never wanted to be a part of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Zanjeer: 'My co-star was...'

HomeBusiness

Business

How rich is Ola owner Bhavish Aggarwal, how much money he has earned in last 7 days?

This meteoric rise in his wealth is directly attributed to the soaring value of Ola Electric shares on Dalal Street

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 07:46 PM IST

How rich is Ola owner Bhavish Aggarwal, how much money he has earned in last 7 days?
Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric Mobility
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric Mobility, has seen his fortune skyrocket in just a week. The electrifying rise in Ola Electric's stock value since its market debut has not only doubled investors' money but has also propelled Aggarwal's net worth to a staggering Rs 21,000 crore.

The story began with Ola Electric’s IPO on August 2. From its initial public offering to its stock listing on August 9, the company's shares have soared remarkably. Within just seven trading days, Ola Electric's stock price surged by 107%, skyrocketing from Rs 76 to an impressive Rs 157.53, hitting the upper circuit limit four times during this period. However, the stock did face a slight decline of 12% after reaching its peak.

Aggarwal's net worth has benefited immensely from this stock surge. With a 30.02% stake in Ola Electric Mobility, he holds 1,32,39,60,029 shares, translating his stake's value to Rs 20,856 crore (approximately $2.48 billion). This meteoric rise in his wealth is directly attributed to the soaring value of Ola Electric shares on Dalal Street.

HSBC has given a Buy rating to Ola Electric shares, indicating the potential of the Indian electric vehicle market. The stock has exceeded its target price of Rs 140, surpassing Rs 157 following a positive outlook report on August 15. Ola Electric, founded in 2017 and based in Bengaluru, focuses on manufacturing electric vehicles and components. The IPO was met with enthusiastic investor response, being subscribed 4.45 times, indicating high demand and a positive market outlook.

Bhavish Aggarwal, born on August 28, 1985, in Ludhiana, Punjab, is a prominent Indian entrepreneur. He is best known as the co-founder and CEO of Ola Cabs and the founder of Ola Electric, which became India's first AI unicorn in 2024. Aggarwal's innovative ventures have significantly impacted the tech and transportation sectors, leading him to be featured in Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2018. His net worth is approximately $2.3 billion, making him one of the youngest self-made billionaires globally.

Aggarwal's journey began with a degree in computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and a stint at Microsoft. He co-founded Ola Cabs in 2010, which transformed the Indian taxi industry. More recently, his focus has shifted to electric vehicles and AI, with Ola Electric's stock making headlines for its impressive market performance.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Welcome to NDA family': Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi amid Champai Soren's next move

'Welcome to NDA family': Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi amid Champai Soren's next move

Meet lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, married to Goa businessman, she is...

Meet lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, married to Goa businessman, she is...

Elon Musk's X to shut operations in Brazil due to...

Elon Musk's X to shut operations in Brazil due to...

Rani Mukerji's cousin Samrat Mukherjee arrested in Kolkata, details inside

Rani Mukerji's cousin Samrat Mukherjee arrested in Kolkata, details inside

This company's revenue crosses Rs 300 crore mark, know its connection with Ratan Tata

This company's revenue crosses Rs 300 crore mark, know its connection with Ratan Tata

MORE

MOST VIEWED

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement