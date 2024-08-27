How rich is Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani? Her net worth is Rs…

Nita Ambani is a businesswoman and philanthropist who leads the Reliance Foundation, champions education, sports, and women's empowerment, and co-owns the Mumbai Indians IPL team.

Nita Ambani Net Worth: Nita Ambani is a prominent figure in India, known for her contributions across various fields, including education, philanthropy, business, sports, and the arts. She is the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, which focuses on providing resources and opportunities to millions of Indians, particularly in the areas of education, healthcare, and women's empowerment. Through her work, she champions the rights of women and children, striving to make a positive impact on their lives.

Born in Mumbai in 1964 to a Gujarati family, Nita Ambani completed her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics. After graduation, she began her career as a teacher. In addition to her academic pursuits, Nita is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, having performed regularly in her early life.

Nita Ambani's professional journey took a significant turn when she was elected to the Board of East India Hotels, which operates the Oberoi group of hotels. This marked her entry into the business world. She later became the first female board member of Reliance Industries Ltd., one of India's largest conglomerates. This position allowed her to launch various business initiatives, further establishing her influence in the corporate sector.

In 2010, she founded the Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries. Through this foundation, Nita has made substantial contributions to education, sports, and women's empowerment in India. Her efforts have provided countless individuals with the tools they need to succeed, and she continues to be a driving force behind many social initiatives.

Nita Ambani is also deeply involved in the sports industry. She co-owns the Mumbai Indians, a successful cricket team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which has won the championship five times. To further promote sports in India, she launched Football Sports Development Limited, which introduced the Indian Super League (ISL), the country's premier football league. Additionally, she started the Education and Sports for All (ESA) initiative, aimed at raising awareness about education through various media and digital platforms.

In recognition of her contributions to sports, Nita Ambani was unanimously re-elected to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) from India at the global Olympic body's 142nd session in Paris in 2024. This prestigious role highlights her commitment to promoting sports on a global scale.

As of 2024, the Ambani family’s fortune is estimated to be over Rs 11,780 crore, with Nita Ambani's net worth reportedly ranging between Rs 2,340 to Rs 2,510 crore. Her influence extends beyond business and philanthropy, as she continues to make significant strides in various sectors, shaping the future of India and inspiring others to follow in her footsteps.

