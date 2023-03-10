Search icon
How rich is Isha Ambani? Mukesh Ambani's only daughter wanted to be a teacher

Mar 10, 2023

Isha Ambani is the only daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. The Reliance chairman has two more sons -- Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani are twins. Akash Ambani is married to Shloka Mehta. Anant Ambani is engaged to Radhika Merchant.

She was born on 23 October 1991. She did her schooling from Mumbai's DhiruBhai Ambani International School.

She did her graduation from America's Yale University. She completed her MBA from Stanford University.

In 2018, Forbes estimated that her net worth would be 70 million dollars. In today's money, it would be over Rs 500 crore.

She joined her father's business at the age of 23. In 2020, she joined the boards of Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio.

In 2016, under her guidance, the company launched AJIO, the e-commerce and fashion platform of Reliance Retail.

In her childhood, she wanted to become a teacher.

Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal. Anand Piramal's father Ajay Piramal spearheads the Piramal Group whose net worth is Rs 25,000 crore.

Isha Ambani lives in Mumbai in a bungalow whose cost is Rs 450 crore.

First-image
