India mourned the loss of Ratan Tata on October 9, 2024. He was instrumental in transforming Tata into a global brand. His impact extended beyond business, touching every facet of society. Ratan Tata's vision propelled the Tata Group into every home, establishing Tata as a household name.

The Tata brand encompasses a vast array of products, from everyday items like salt and tea to cars, airplanes, and various other goods. It's undeniable that Tata products are present in nearly every household in the country. Ratan Tata prioritised the well-being and preferences of the public, ensuring that his products considered their health and tastes.

When was Tata Salt introduced?

Addressing the issue of iodine deficiency in the country, Ratan Tata introduced a solution that improved both the taste and health of the population. In 1983, Tata Chemicals launched the first branded iodized salt in packets in India. This salt continues to be popular, with Tata Salt becoming a staple in every household.

When considering various salt brands, Tata Salt is the first that comes to mind for many. Its quality and reliability have solidified the Tata brand's reputation among the public.

The Tata Group initiated salt production in Okha, Gujarat, in 1927, a time when salt production in the region was unprecedented. The company began selling iodized salt in packets in 1983.

This salt is known for its potential to address iodine and iron deficiencies, as well as its possible role in controlling blood pressure, though medical confirmation is needed.

Today, Tata Salt is available in diverse varieties throughout the country. Despite its qualities, it remains remarkably affordable compared to other brands. The combination of high quality and low cost has made it a popular choice among consumers.