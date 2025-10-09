How Mukesh Ambani is shaking up India's soft drinks market with relaunch of homegrown brand

After creating a buzz in the Indian market, Reliance is taking Campa overseas, to the UAE and Nepal.

Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, has started cola wars with the revival of homegrown brand Campa Cola. Acquired in 2022 by Reliance Consumer Products, a unit of Reliance Industries, the company has followed its playbook of aggressive pricing to shake up the country’s soft drinks market, which has long been dominated by Coca-Cola and PepsiCo.

Campa Cola price

Campa sells 200 ml bottles for 10 rupees, about half the retail price of 250 ml bottles from the US giants. "Campa Cola now holds double-digit market share across many states, breaking a 30-year duopoly," Ambani disclosed at the annual shareholders’ meeting in August, Forbes reported. Reliance Consumer is overseen by Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani. After creating a buzz in the Indian market, Reliance is taking Campa overseas, to the UAE and Nepal.

Challenge to India’s cola king

The Campa Cola poses a challenge to India’s cola king, Ravi Jaipuria, who runs Varun Beverages, a Rs 1.51 lakh crore market cap firm. It is PepsiCo’s second-largest bottler outside the US. The company has 36 bottling plants in the country. In an earnings conference call in July, Jaipuria acknowledged, "Of course, competition is there, however they will get their share, and we will get ours." Varun Beverages is also looking overseas for growth. In 2024, it inked deals to acquire PepsiCo’s businesses in Tanzania and Ghana.