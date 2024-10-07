Twitter
Business

How much Tata Group's top leadership earn? Check salaries of chairman Chandrasekaran and others

Tata Steel's annual report for FY2024 reveals CEO T.V. Narendran's salary of Rs 17.45 crore which is 6.45% decrease from the previous year.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 08:44 PM IST

How much Tata Group's top leadership earn? Check salaries of chairman Chandrasekaran and others
Tata Steel
Tata Steel released its annual report for the financial year ending March 2024 on Saturday, revealing key details about executive compensation. According to the report, CEO T.V. Narendran earned a total salary of Rs 17.45 crore, which marks a decrease of approximately 6.45% from the Rs 18.66 crore he received in the previous fiscal year (FY23). Narendran's basic salary for the year was ₹2.05 crore, along with perquisites and allowances amounting to Rs 3.39 crore. His commission for the year was reported to be Rs 12 crore. Notably, his current salary is 212 times higher than the median salary of the company’s employees.

The report also highlighted the earnings of other key executives. Koushik Chatterjee, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Tata Steel, received a total remuneration of Rs 13.61 crore. Vice Chairman Noel Naval Tata earned Rs 1.64 crore, which included Rs 4 lakh in sitting fees and the remainder as commission. N. Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of the company, received Rs 3.60 lakh in sitting fees but chose not to accept any commission from Tata Steel.

T.V. Narendran has been a pivotal figure in Tata Steel, serving as the CEO and Managing Director. His leadership has been crucial in guiding the company's growth, both through organic expansion and acquisitions. With more than 35 years of experience in the mining and metals sector, he brings significant expertise to his position. Narendran holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Trichy and an MBA from the esteemed Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta. His qualifications and experience have made him a valuable asset to Tata Steel as it navigates the challenges and opportunities in the industry.

