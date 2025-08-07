How much Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, earns? Reliance boss' salary REVEALED, it is...

Besides Mukesh Ambani, how much did his three children, who were appointed to the board in October 2023 at nil salary, earn?

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, runs India's most valuable firm Reliance Industries, as chairman. The Indian billionaire remains in the news for several reasons. Now, he has hit the headlines again due to his salary. Ambani drew nil salary from his oil-to-telecom-and-retail conglomerate for the fifth year in a row. Dividends remain his main source of earnings, PTI reported. Since FY21, he opted to forego his salary, due to COVID-19 pandemic, until the company and all its businesses were fully back to their earnings potential.

What was Ambani's salary before Covid?

The 68-year-old had capped his annual remuneration at Rs 15 crore from the financial year 2008-09 (April 2008 to March 2009) to 2019-20 (FY20). In 2024-25 (FY25), he got 'nil' as salary, allowances, and perquisites as well as retiral benefits, according to the latest annual report of the company.

Mukesh Ambani's net worth

Dividend income seems to be the source of earnings for the world's 18th richest person with a net worth of just under USD 100 billion. He directly holds 1.61 crore shares in Reliance, earning Rs 8.85 crore in dividend income based on the Rs 5.50 per share dividend declared by the company for FY25. The promoter group firms that he controls own 664.5 crore shares, or 50.07 per cent, and give a dividend income of Rs 3,655 crore.

Ambani's children

Ambani's three children - Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, who were appointed to the board in October 2023 at nil salary, got Rs 6 lakh each as sitting fee and Rs 2.27 lakh as commission. They had, in the previous year, got Rs 4 lakh each as sitting fee and Rs 97 lakh as commission. Anant Ambani has since then been appointed an executive director on Reliance board and will from this fiscal draw between Rs 10 crore and Rs 20 crore salary.