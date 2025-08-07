Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Hope we meet...': Chris Woakes reveals Rishabh Pant’s heartfelt message following intense Oval Test battle

How much Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, earns? Reliance boss' salary REVEALED, it is...

Punjab State Women's Commission wants Honey Singh, Karan Aujla to apologise for this reason: 'They have crossed...'

'Report at 9:30 am or...': Redditor slams Indian companies for ‘school-like’ mentality over strict reporting times

Benjamin Netanyahu's BIG statement on use of Israeli weapons by India during Op Sindoor, says, 'Things we provided...'

Not winning 2011 ODI World Cup, Gary Kirsten reveals his toughest challenge as India coach

This actor spent 2 years in Pakistani jail, came to Mumbai with Rs 20, starred in blockbusters, went bankrupt, died at 98

BIG move by Sunil Mittal-led company as it launches mega Rs 8744 crore block deal to...

Little girl's energetic dance to Shahid and Kareena-starrer 'Jab We Met' song leaves netizens spellbound, WATCH viral video

Sanju Samson drops bombshell, seeks release from Rajasthan Royals as CSK eyes potential move

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Hope we meet...': Chris Woakes reveals Rishabh Pant’s heartfelt message following intense Oval Test battle

Chris Woakes reveals Rishabh Pant’s heartfelt message following intense Oval

How much Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, earns? Reliance boss' salary REVEALED, it is...

How much Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, earns? Reliance boss' salary REVEALE

Punjab State Women's Commission wants Honey Singh, Karan Aujla to apologise for this reason: 'They have crossed...'

Punjab State Women's Commission wants Honey Singh, Karan Aujla to apologise

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits

Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

How much Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, earns? Reliance boss' salary REVEALED, it is...

Besides Mukesh Ambani, how much did his three children, who were appointed to the board in October 2023 at nil salary, earn?

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 10:03 PM IST

How much Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, earns? Reliance boss' salary REVEALED, it is...
File photo

TRENDING NOW

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, runs India's most valuable firm Reliance Industries, as chairman. The Indian billionaire remains in the news for several reasons. Now, he has  hit the headlines again due to his salary. Ambani drew nil salary from his oil-to-telecom-and-retail conglomerate for the fifth year in a row. Dividends remain his main source of earnings, PTI reported. Since FY21, he opted to forego his salary, due to COVID-19 pandemic, until the company and all its businesses were fully back to their earnings potential.

What was Ambani's salary before Covid?

The 68-year-old had capped his annual remuneration at Rs 15 crore from the financial year 2008-09 (April 2008 to March 2009) to 2019-20 (FY20). In 2024-25 (FY25), he got 'nil' as salary, allowances, and perquisites as well as retiral benefits, according to the latest annual report of the company. 

Mukesh Ambani's net worth

Dividend income seems to be the source of earnings for the world's 18th richest person with a net worth of just under USD 100 billion. He directly holds 1.61 crore shares in Reliance, earning Rs 8.85 crore in dividend income based on the Rs 5.50 per share dividend declared by the company for FY25. The promoter group firms that he controls own 664.5 crore shares, or 50.07 per cent, and give a dividend income of Rs 3,655 crore.

READ | BIG move by Sunil Mittal-led company as it launches mega Rs 8744 crore block deal to...

Ambani's children

Ambani's three children - Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, who were appointed to the board in October 2023 at nil salary, got Rs 6 lakh each as sitting fee and Rs 2.27 lakh as commission. They had, in the previous year, got Rs 4 lakh each as sitting fee and Rs 97 lakh as commission. Anant Ambani has since then been appointed an executive director on Reliance board and will from this fiscal draw between Rs 10 crore and Rs 20 crore salary.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
6-year-old Indian-origin girl brutally attacked in Ireland by group of teenage boys, mother reveals CHILLING details, 'punched, called dirty...'
6-year-old Indian-origin girl brutally attacked in Ireland, mother reveals...
Meet IPS Aashna Chaudhary, who cracked UPSC exam in 3rd attempt without coaching, enjoys massive following on social media, now got big responsibility for...
Meet IPS Aashna Chaudhary, who cracked UPSC exam in 3rd attempt without coach
'...when it makes sense', says Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney after Donald Trump raises tariff on Canada
'...when it makes sense', says Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney after...
Didn't crack UPSC exam? 230 new vacancies announced in EPFO: Check how to apply, last date and more
Didn't crack UPSC exam? 230 new vacancies announced in EPFO: Check how to apply,
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi hits back at US President Trump for imposing 50% tariffs on India, calls it 'bullying by Buffoon-in-Chief, questions PM Modi on...
Asaduddin Owaisi hits back at Trump for imposing 50% tariffs on India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE