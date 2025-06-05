The Gautam Adani-owned group has interests in sea and airport management, electricity generation and transmission. It also has businesses in mining, natural gas, food, weapons, and infrastructure. The group is active in metal commodity exchange.

Do you know how much has Gautam Adani-owned Adani Group has paid for taxes this year? According to the Tax Transparency Report, it has paid 74,945 crore as tax and related contributions in the Financial Year 2025. It is 29% more than Rs 58,104 crore, it had paid in FY 2024. Adani group companies Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Adani Green Energy paid this amount to the government exchequer. The report suggests direct contributions accounted for Rs 28,720 crore, while indirect contributions were at Rs 45,407 crore. Other contributions, including social security, were to Rs 818 crore.

The company said, "Adani Group considers tax transparency as an integral part of its broader ESG framework." It added, "Through this voluntary initiative, the Group aims to demonstrate its commitment to transparency, foster stakeholder trust and contribute to a more accountable global tax environment."

Established with a paid-up capital of Rs 5,00,000, in 1988 as a commodity trading company, it soon expanded into importing and exporting multiple commodities. The Gautam Adani-owned group has interests in sea and airport management, electricity generation and transmission. It also has businesses in mining, natural gas, food, weapons, and infrastructure. The group is active in metal commodity exchange. More than 60% of its revenue is derived from coal-related businesses.

The Adani Group has also courted controversies due to reports suggesting stock manipulation, accounting irregularities, and exporting military drones to Israel for its war in Gaza. It has been accused of political corruption, cronyism, tax evasion, environmental damage, and suing journalists.