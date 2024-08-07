How much does Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant earn? Is his salary more than Isha Ambani?

In the shadow of the towering fortunes of the Ambani family, a new question looms large: How much does Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant, actually earn? Known for his low-key lifestyle and understated presence, Anant Ambani’s financial prowess is now coming under the spotlight, revealing a competitive edge that rivals even his elder sister Isha.

Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest individual, and his wife, Nita, have meticulously groomed their three children—Akash, Isha, and Anant—into the realm of high-stakes business. Each has made notable strides in their respective roles within the sprawling empire of Reliance Industries.

Born on April 10, 1995, Anant Ambani is 29 years old and has pursued a prestigious education. His academic journey began at Dhirubhai International School and culminated at Brown University in the United States. Currently, Anant is heavily involved in global operations related to green and renewable energy, a sector pivotal to Reliance’s future ambitions. His role in expanding the new energy business is significant, and his responsibilities extend to the boards of Reliance Retail, Jio Platforms Limited, and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. Despite his youth, Anant’s influence within the company is notable.

The financials are equally striking. Reports indicate that Anant Ambani earns an annual salary of Rs 4.2 crore, aligning closely with his elder sister Isha Ambani’s earnings. However, Anant’s net worth dwarfs many, standing at an impressive $40 billion (approximately Rs 335770 crore).

For comparison, Isha Ambani, born on October 23, 1991, holds executive roles in Reliance Retail, Reliance Jio, and the Reliance Foundation, alongside her responsibilities at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Her annual salary mirrors Anant’s at Rs 4.2 crore. However, her net worth is reported to be $100 million (around Rs 831 crore), significantly less than Anant’s but still substantial.

Anant’s elder brother Akash Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm and director at Reliance Retail Ventures and Jio Platforms Limited, commands a higher salary of approximately Rs 5.4 crore annually.