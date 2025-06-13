Mukesh Ambani’s three children– Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani– each hold 80,52,021 stakes in the business conglomerate.

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, is among the wealthiest individuals globally, with a net worth exceeding Rs 10 lakh crore. His family, including his wife Nita Ambani and children Akash, Isha, and Anant, also holds substantial wealth. Anant Ambani, his youngest son, married Radhika Merchant in 2024 and is a key figure in continuing the Ambani family tradition, especially through his work at Reliance Industries' energy division. The Ambani siblings each lead a different section inside the oil-to-telecom company, and their mother, Nita Ambani, revealed that the decision was made solely based on their interests.

Isha Ambani

The only daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani is the CEO of Reliance Retail, the biggest retailer in India. In addition, Isha is a board member of the Reliance Foundation, Reliance Jio Intercomm, and Reliance Retail Ventures, among other Reliance Industries businesses.

Additionally, Isha Ambani is the Executive Director and co-founder of the Tira Beauty platform. Several reports claim that Isha Ambani earns Rs 4.2 crore a year and has assets valued at Rs 800 crore.

Akash Ambani

Akash Ambani, the eldest child of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is the chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, the biggest telecom company in India, and the twin brother of Isha Ambani. Akash is only a few minutes "older" than Isha.

With an estimated yearly income of Rs 5.6 crore and a net worth of around $40.1 billion, Akash is the wealthiest of the Ambani siblings and a director on the board of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani, the youngest of the Ambani family, is in charge of Reliance's green projects, has been on the boards of Reliance New Energy and Reliance New Solar Energy since 2021, and made headlines last year for his extravagant wedding.

The company's quarterly reports, however, were released on April 25, 2025, along with the announcement that Anant would be appointed as a "whole-time director" for a five-year term that would start on May 1, 2025. The shareholders must, however, approve the appointment. Reliance's next-generation leadership is firmly established with the recent shift in Anant's role as an executive at the largest company in India by market value.

How much do Ambani children earn each month? Akash, Isha, and Anant, the three children of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, are reportedly not paid a fixed salary. Nonetheless, they receive a commission on the earnings made by the Reliance industry in addition to a sitting fee. Their Reliance board package, however, is identical to that of their mother, Nita.

However, according to a 2024 Times of India story, Anant was getting a package worth about Rs. 4.2 crores annually, which put his monthly salary at an astounding Rs. 35 lakh. However, Hital and Nikhil Meswali, Mukesh Ambani's nephews, are also integral members of the Reliance group. Hital reportedly received a huge salary of Rs. 24 crores, according to sources from 2021. In contrast, Hital's parcel is given to his brother, Nikhil.