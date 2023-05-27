How much did Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani earn through IPL 2023? Know profits through Mumbai Indians

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani (File photo)

Nita Ambani-owned IPL team Mumbai Indians lost to the Gujarat Titans in last night’s IPL 2023 match, just losing out on their last chance to make it to the finals and win the trophy. Despite this, the Ambanis have ended up making hundreds of crores through the sixteenth season of the Indian Premier League.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani own a 100 percent stake of the IPL team Mumbai Indians and had spent millions of dollars to buy the team in 2008. According to GQ reports, Mukesh Ambani had spent Rs 916 crore to acquire the team during the first season of the IPL.

Mumbai Indians are considered to be the most successful IPL team, having won five seasons till now and winning the largest number of IPL matches till 2023. Meanwhile, it is also the team that has secured a large number of sponsors, maintaining an exceptionally high brand value.

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani income through IPL 2023

Mukesh Ambani’s company Reliance is the sole owner of the IPL team Mumbai Indians, which is the most profitable IPL team till now. According to The Tribune, Mumbai Indians has a brand valuation of over Rs 10,070 crore, growing around Rs 200 crore since last year.

Apart from this, Nita and Mukesh Ambani earn money through merchandise and ticket prices, as well as media sponsorships and advertisements. Apart from this, another major source of income for the Ambani family was the IPL rights sold to Jio Cinema.

The IPL franchise was removed from Disney+ Hotstar, and Viacom18, a brand of Reliance, bought out the IPL telecasting rights for Jio Cinema for Rs 22,290 crore. However, Jio Cinema ended up earning Rs 23,000 crore worth of revenue through the first of hosting IPL, set to make thousands of crores over the next few years as well.

