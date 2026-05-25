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How much are Indians spending on foreign trips in a month? RBI data reveals latest numbers

As per the latest data issued by the Reserve Bank of India, Indians are spending heavily on overseas travel. Take a look at the latest figures.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 25, 2026, 07:33 PM IST

How much are Indians spending on foreign trips in a month? RBI data reveals latest numbers
Check out how much Indians are spending each month on foreign trips (AI-Generated)
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Indians are spending heavily on overseas travel, as per the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Despite PM Narendra Modi's request to reduce unnecessary foreign trips to save the forex reserve, a huge sum of money is spent on overseas travel. As per the latest data released by the RBI, Indians are still spending billions of dollars on foreign trips, as it has become increasingly popular among families and young professionals.

 

Indians continue to spend heavily on overseas travel

 

In March 2026, Indians spent USD 1.09 billion on foreign travel, which is roughly over Rs 10,000 crore. However, these figures have slightly reduced from USD 1.65 billion in January and USD 1.3 billion in February this year.

 

RBI's latest data under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) shows how Indians are spending money overseas under various categories such as travel, investments, and maintenance of close relatives.

 

RBI data reveals major rise in foreign travel expenses

 

As per the RCB's data, USD 623.05 million in March under the 'other travel' category, which majorly includes holiday trips and contributes nearly 60 percent of the total travel-related outward remittances of the month.

 

Spending on education-related travel, including tuition fees and hostel expenses, stood at USD 450.16 million in March. Meanwhile, spending on overseas business travel, pilgrimage, and medical treatment accounted for USD 21.39 million.

 

On the other hand, there has been a rise in remittances sent for the maintenance of close relatives abroad. It rose from USD 266.18 million in February to USD 389.78 million in March.

 

It has come at a time when PM Modi expressed concerns over rising outward remittances and their impact on India's foreign exchange outflow, when the Indian Rupee is depreciating against the US Dollar.

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