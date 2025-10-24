How Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella earned record Rs 10 lakh per hour in FY25?

Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: New movies, web series to watch on JioHotstar, SonyLIV, more
BUSINESS
Nearly 90% of Nadella's total compensation is tied to shares, reflecting Microsoft’s strategy to reward leadership that drives shareholder value.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made headlines in FY25 by earning a record $96.5 million (over Rs 780 crore) as compensation, making him one of the highest-paid executives in tech. Breaking it down, Nadella’s salary translates to a whopping over Rs 10 lakh per hour.
According to Microsoft’s proxy filing for FY25, Nadella's base salary was $2.5 million (approximately Rs 20 crore). His performance-based bonuses were roughly 70% of the annual cash incentive was linked to achieving key financial metrics. The bulk of Nadella’s compensation came in the form of Microsoft shares, which align his pay with company performance.
Nearly 90% of his total compensation is tied to shares, reflecting Microsoft’s strategy to reward leadership that drives shareholder value. During Nadella’s tenure, Microsoft’s market capitalisation grew by almost $3.4 trillion, and cumulative shareholder returns exceeded 1500%.
The main reason for Nadella’s record earnings is Microsoft’s aggressive push into artificial intelligence and cloud computing. The board credits Nadella and his leadership team for positioning Microsoft as a “clear AI leader” in this generational technology shift.
While Nadella’s hourly earnings of over Rs 10 lakh are massive, he is not the highest-paid CEO in the US. Coherent CEO Jim Anderson tops the list with a nine-figure salary, mostly in long-term equity awards.