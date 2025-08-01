Twitter
How may US tariff hit pharmaceuticals, smartphone, farm sectors of India? It may cause loss of ...

'He was dropped, but then...': Ex-India manager Jaydev Shah breaks silence on Rohit Sharma-BCCI rift rumours

Meet man who shut down his AI startup despite BIG funding, even Perplexity's Aravind Srinivas backed off due to...

IPS Manish Kumar, IAS Ria Dabi's husband, gets new role of...; transferred to...

Akash Deep gives cheeky send-off to Ben Duckett after dismissal: Here's what happened next

End of an Era? Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane omitted from Shardul-led Duleep Trophy squad; Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer included

Varun Dhawan likes KRK's post trolling Saiyaara star Aneet Padda? Netizens say 'blame goes to algorithm like Virat Kohli'

War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer creates history, becomes first Indian film in to earn Rs 87 lakh advance ticket sales in...

Muhammad Yunus hails 'diplomatic victory' as Trump slaps 20 percent tariff on Bangladesh, says 'India received 25 percent tariff after failing...'

From Ratan Tata to Anand Mahindra: Indians who studied at Harvard, made country proud

How may US tariff hit pharmaceuticals, smartphone, farm sectors of India? It may cause loss of ...

How may US tariff hit pharmaceuticals, smartphone, farm sectors? It may cause...

'He was dropped, but then...': Ex-India manager Jaydev Shah breaks silence on Rohit Sharma-BCCI rift rumours

Ex-India manager Jaydev Shah breaks silence on Rohit Sharma-BCCI rift rumours

Meet man who shut down his AI startup despite BIG funding, even Perplexity's Aravind Srinivas backed off due to...

Meet man who shut down his AI startup despite BIG funding, even Perplexity's...

Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...

Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more

From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

How may US tariff hit pharmaceuticals, smartphone, farm sectors of India? It may cause loss of ...

A rough estimate indicates Donald Trump's decision on US tariff may cause India an export loss of about $5 billion. It may further be complicated with loss of jobs, many in MSME sector. Details here.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 06:34 PM IST

How may US tariff hit pharmaceuticals, smartphone, farm sectors of India? It may cause loss of ...
Donald Trump, President, US (File Image)

After US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff "plus" an additional penalty if New Delhi continues to buy crude oil and military equipment from Russia, India is most likely to be hit hard. A rough estimate indicates an export loss of about $5 billion. It may further be complicated by the loss of jobs, many in the MSME sector. If India decides to placate Washington and increase imports to narrow its trade surplus, it faces the risk of being flooded with cheaper products, much to the chagrin of its old allies and business partners. 

How did Donald Trump justify US Tariff on India?

Justifying his decision to impose an unexpectedly high tariff, Donald Trump took to the social media platform Truth Social as he wrote in a post, "Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World". His misplaced anger and frustration become clear as he adds to his post, "They have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE".

He added further, "ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST." He also accused his 'friend' India of having "the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country".

Will new tariffs derail BTA talks?

In an exclusive interaction with ANI, the founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative, Ajay Srivastava, said that the sector-wise impact of the US reciprocal tariffs will be worth watching, and the impact of the trade tariffs on other countries will also determine the ultimate fall of tariffs on India. Earlier on Tuesday, just days ahead of the self-imposed August 1 deadline date for tariffs to come into effect, US President Donald Trump stated that the India-US trade deal was "working out very well" but hinted at a 20 per cent to 25 per cent tariff on New Delhi.

Will pharmaceutical sector suffer?

Ajay Srivastava said, "Some sectors, like our top exports to the US, are pharmaceuticals and medicines, so Europe will be paying 15%, but European medicines are expensive, high-end proprietary medicines. We are into generics. So if we are paying 25%, I don't think much of the generic market exports to India; exports to the US from India will be impacted."

Will India benefit in smartphone market?

He added that for "smartphones, only two countries export to the US, especially the iPhones: China and India. So if China is paying 30% duty, India is paying 25% duty, I don't think any impact will be there. And then, petroleum products—we export about USD 4 billion."


US dilemma on farm sector

The dilemma for the US, according to Srivastava, is that while it understands India's position, announcing a trade deal without including agriculture could set a precedent. Other countries, like Japan or members of the European Union, traditionally protective of their own agricultural sectors, might then demand similar exemptions. Srivastava noted this concern could be a key reason why President Trump may have held back from finalising a trade agreement with India. Going further, Srivastava refuted the fact that the India-UK FTA has set a benchmark for the US, adding that India properly negotiated the FTA, where 26 subjects were negotiated at length, which is not the case with the US. 

(With inputs from ANI.)

