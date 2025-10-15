FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shock ahead of IPL 2026? Ex-India star drops massive hint on Virat Kohli’s future with RCB

Delhi: Special courts to now try former MPs, MLAs after LG approves expansion of courts’ ambit; check details

Apple announces new MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and Vision Pro; check specs, prices and more

Schools in Malaysia shut down after influenza cases reach 6000; check govt’s new guidelines

Top Democratic leader's BIG statement amid Trump's steep tariffs against India: 'He threw it all way because Modi...'

Couple picked up mysterious blue egg; what hatched next was unbelievable, WATCH

Can death-by-hanging be replaced with lethal injection? Supreme Court says, 'Problem with govt is...'

‘Feels like flight’: New M2M ferry from Mumbai to Alibaug wows internet with premium interiors

How many more employees will Ratan Tata's TCS sack? It says...

Tired of Ola and Uber’s surge pricing? Delhi govt to launch its own cab app with these benefits; check features

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Israeli expert's BIG statement amid peace truce with Palestine: 'Hamas will not...'

Israeli expert's BIG statement amid peace truce with Palestine: 'Hamas will...'

Shock ahead of IPL 2026? Ex-India star drops massive hint on Virat Kohli’s future with RCB

Shock ahead of IPL 2026? Ex-India star drops massive hint on Virat Kohli’s futur

Delhi: Special courts to now try former MPs, MLAs after LG approves expansion of courts’ ambit; check details

Delhi: Special courts to now try former MPs, MLAs after LG approves expansion of

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

How many more employees will Ratan Tata's TCS sack? It says...

TCS has laid off around 20,000 employees as it shifts to AI. HR head Sudeep Kunnumal says the company has no fixed target for workforce reduction.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 08:20 PM IST

How many more employees will Ratan Tata's TCS sack? It says...
Tata Consultancy Ltd office. (Representative Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

How many more employees will Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sack? After the Tata Group behemoth had decided to pursue the artificial intelligence-driven route, it handed over the pink slips to thousands of its hard-working and some of the best hands in the field. As many as 20,000 TCS employees have been shown the door, or they are gearing up for the worst. How many more? Thousands? Hundreds? Or enough is enough! No one knows the magic number. TCS HR head Sudeep Kunnumal made it clear that the company is "not chasing a target" in this regard. He said that the Tata Group's IT major evaluates its workforce based on performance and redeployment opportunities. He ruled out any predetermined target for reducing headcount.

TCS: Not chasing target

Kunnumal said, "So almost — see, the 20,000 headcount is a factor of voluntary and involuntary attrition. So you should see that. But, as we announced, against the 2 percentage, we have midway, so we have done approximately 1 percentage of it. And, like what Krithi just mentioned, we don’t have a target." He added, "We are not chasing a target. We’ll continue to evaluate everyone after all the investment in learning and development that we’ve done…"

TCS: Will continue to evaluate people

When asked if the current 1% reduction implied a similar trend in the next quarter, the IT behemoth's HR head said, "No, no, I didn’t say that. See, we estimate it to be 2%. We are currently at 1%, and we will continue to evaluate people whom we can redeploy — whom we are not redeploy, and those are the people that we will release." According to reports, TCS workforce fell below the 6,00,000 mark for the first time in two years. In the quarter ending September 30, TCS reduced its headcount by 19,755 employees. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Mahavatar Narsimha shamelessly copied Marvel': Frame-to-frame comparison of South blockbuster with The Incredible Hulk shocks netizens, fans defend
'Mahavatar Narsimha shamelessly copied Marvel': Netizens shocked, fans defend
Meet man who is college droupout, became billionaire at 22, is co-founder of...., net worth is Rs...
Kaivalya Vohra became billionaire at 22 and is a co-founder of Zepto
Will Gaza Peace Plan fail as Hamas resumes attacks on opponents, tightens grip on Gaza Strip despite surrender expectations
Will Gaza Peace Plan fail as Hamas resumes attacks on opponents, tightens grip?
Financial aid to ex-servicemen and dependents gets 100% increase, penury grant doubles; check details
Financial aid to ex-servicemen and dependents gets 100% increase, penury grant d
Diwali Offer 2025: Huge discounts on Apple iPhone 16 Pro on Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and more; Check best deals here
Diwali Offer 2025: HUGE discounts on Apple iPhone 16 Pro, check out deals here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE