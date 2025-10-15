How many more employees will Ratan Tata's TCS sack? It says...

TCS has laid off around 20,000 employees as it shifts to AI. HR head Sudeep Kunnumal says the company has no fixed target for workforce reduction.

How many more employees will Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sack? After the Tata Group behemoth had decided to pursue the artificial intelligence-driven route, it handed over the pink slips to thousands of its hard-working and some of the best hands in the field. As many as 20,000 TCS employees have been shown the door, or they are gearing up for the worst. How many more? Thousands? Hundreds? Or enough is enough! No one knows the magic number. TCS HR head Sudeep Kunnumal made it clear that the company is "not chasing a target" in this regard. He said that the Tata Group's IT major evaluates its workforce based on performance and redeployment opportunities. He ruled out any predetermined target for reducing headcount.

TCS: Not chasing target

Kunnumal said, "So almost — see, the 20,000 headcount is a factor of voluntary and involuntary attrition. So you should see that. But, as we announced, against the 2 percentage, we have midway, so we have done approximately 1 percentage of it. And, like what Krithi just mentioned, we don’t have a target." He added, "We are not chasing a target. We’ll continue to evaluate everyone after all the investment in learning and development that we’ve done…"

TCS: Will continue to evaluate people

When asked if the current 1% reduction implied a similar trend in the next quarter, the IT behemoth's HR head said, "No, no, I didn’t say that. See, we estimate it to be 2%. We are currently at 1%, and we will continue to evaluate people whom we can redeploy — whom we are not redeploy, and those are the people that we will release." According to reports, TCS workforce fell below the 6,00,000 mark for the first time in two years. In the quarter ending September 30, TCS reduced its headcount by 19,755 employees.