How many jobs do Indian YouTube content makers create each year?

India's creator economy is booming, and local YouTube producers are predicted to contribute Rs.6,800 crore yearly to the GDP of the nation, creating 7 lakh employment in the process.

Neal Mohan, Chief Product Officer (CPO), YouTube and SVP of Google participating virtually in CyFy 2022, a conference on Technology, Innovation and Society said, "The creator economy in India is truly flourishing, generating about ₹6800 crore and creating 7 lakh jobs."

He claimed that in addition to giving creators the chance to grow their fan bases, YouTube will also offer them financial chances to launch a business.

Since YouTube is an advertisement-driven media platform, all types of businesses thrive there, especially small enterprises.

"We have all major Indian languages represented on our platform in terms of creative success, as well as gender diversity. We have tools that help ensure that the platform remains a safe and inclusive space for both content creators and users," the YouTube Chief Product Officer said.

According to Mohan, YouTube is a platform where Indian content producers always come first.

"It is our priority to make it inclusive and diverse. The creator economy impacts tens of million people in India and so it is natural for governments to care about what happens on these platforms," YouTube Chief Product Officer said.

He claimed that it is the responsibility of important parties, governments, and YouTube to prevent the dissemination of false material on the platform.

"YouTube is a place where people come to share opinions and perspectives in terms of policy outcomes -- our approach towards election integrity, preventing misinformation and violence is clear," Mohan said.

He emphasised how YouTube supports a variety of underserved communities.