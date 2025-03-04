As India sees a rise in startups from smaller cities, CarDekho's story provides key lessons on building scalable businesses from emerging startup centers beyond major metros.

The founders discussed how a community friendly environment in Jaipur was the reason behind the unique corporate culture of the company.

It's a popular belief that only big cities have massive technology companies and not small towns or other smaller places. But there is one company that has challenged this belief. CarDekho, grew from a garage to a multi-billion dollar platform for searching cars.

As India sees a rise in startups from smaller cities, CarDekho's story provides key lessons on building scalable businesses from emerging startup centers beyond major metros.

From garage to company worth crores

CarDekho's founders credited their decision to stay in Rajasthan as a key factor in their success. “Being in Rajasthan was a blessing in disguise. The cost structure here was very low - from office rent to salaries. As a startup founder, the less the burn, the more runway you get,” said Amit Jain, Co-founder and CEO of GirnarSoft (CarDekho).

From humble beginnings in a garage in 2007, using wedding tables as desks, the company has grown into a platform serving 60 million users and has a net worth of Rs 9200 crore. The founders' transition from software development to identifying a gap in the auto market, inspired by an Auto Expo, showcases how everyday experiences can spark innovation.

Local factor behind success

The founders discussed how a community friendly environment in Jaipur was the reason behind the unique corporate culture of the company. “After staying in Jaipur, we got a chance to build a culture in the company. We still call our company Girnar Family," said Anurag Jain, co-founder and COO. The local connection enabled CarDekho to cultivate talent in a unique way, with its initial team of non-IIT graduates rising through the ranks to become high-earning executives, with salaries of up to Rs 2 crore per year.

The company's distinctive strategy for competition and product development has enabled it to thrive in India's fiercely competitive automotive market. By prioritizing daily product releases over monthly updates, they've maintained a competitive edge. “"We have a rule: we have not discussed competition in any meeting. The focus is on how we can improve our product and company," Amit said.