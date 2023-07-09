How IT wiz left Infosys to build Rs 100 crore burger chain with just Rs 20,000 savings; his success story

An IT professional decided to pursue his dream of opening his own burger chain, which led to the birth of the Rs 100 crore establishment Biggies Burger.

Bengaluru is the hub of startups and a dreamland for entrepreneurs, and this IT professional did not let a lack of funds get in the way. Entrepreneur Biraja Rout shifted from IT into the food business and established Biggies Burger, a restaurant chain now worth Rs 100 crore.

Biraja Rout ate a burger for the first time at the age of 21, when he moved to Bengaluru, which is termed the Silicon Valley of India. Rout had moved to Karnataka when he got a job at Infosys, but the first bite of a scrumptious burger ended up changing his life.

For the IT professional, a burger was more than just a snack but was an entire meal in itself that could fulfill the requirements of all the nutrients a body needs during a meal. This is when he envisioned opening his own restaurant chain, Biggies Burger.

Rout, with just Rs 20,000 to invest in his new business, decided to quit his Infosys job and kickstart Biggies Burger, with the aim of delivering fresh grilled burgers to Indian consumers as soon as possible.

Biraja Rout realized that there is no Indian home-grown brand that is known for its burgers, and people often rely on foreign brands like McDonald’s and KFC to have a juicy burger. This slowly started changing with his innovative company Biggies Burger.

Rout started learning the art of making burgers through YouTube tutorials and opened a small kiosk in Bengaluru where he sold burgers on the weekends, after working his normal 9-5 job during the weekdays. He put a kiosk near the Infosys office, which soon transformed into a proper store.

With just Rs 20,000 investment, Biggies Burger is now a massive company that has reported revenue of Rs 100 crore. Biraja’s next goal is to take Biggies Burger to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where his business can further spread and hopefully take it to a Rs 200 crore revenue company.

READ | Meet IT czar who donated Rs 1.7 lakh crore, had to drop out of college, completed degree 33 years later, net worth is...