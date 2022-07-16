How India found its investment sweet spot in the Bio CNG industry

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages is one of the essential sustainable goals of the UN’s 2030 agenda for sustainable development. Pollution caused by automobile exhaustion, use of fossil fuels, industrial emissions, and burning biomass that impacts the environment is one of the major roadblocks to improving the livelihood of the people. Environmental degradation not only affects the health of people but is also responsible for climate change.

According to the World Bank report, India produces 277.1 million tonnes of solid waste every year. Disposal of solid waste in landfills or burning trash is an environmental as well as a health hazard. Adopting Bio CNG is the sustainable solution for reducing pollution, enhancing the quality of life, and increasing economic development.

Biogas is an environment-friendly renewable energy source. The gas is produced naturally through a process that breaks organic matter like a segregated municipal solid waste (MSW), sugarcane press mud, industrial bio-waste, and agricultural biomass, and converts it into BIO-CNG, which can be used as automobile fuel, industry gas, and electricity in the market.

The compressed biogas (CBG) market is expected to grow from USD 1.47 billion in 2022 to USD 2.25 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.3% in the 2022-2029 period, in India. According to the ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rs 2 lakh crore is to be invested to develop 5000 Bio CBG plants by 2023-24 in the country.

With the aim to curb greenhouse gas emissions and make our nation environment-friendly, the Government of India has introduced many key programs like the SATAT scheme, Waste to energy program, National policy of Biofuel, and Biogas scheme to have a green planet developing rural economy while enhancing farmer’s income, reduction in LNG/crude imports thereby huge savings in forex, utilization of domestic feedstock to produce biofuels, climate change mitigation, introducing upgrading technology to generate bio-fuels, and enabling India to create more employment and business opportunities.

The author is Chairman of Nexgen Energia Ltd, a clean energy fuel company.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the author and do not reflect those of DNA.)