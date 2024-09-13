Twitter
Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

How Harshita Transformed SMS Collections at a Leading Financial Institution

A global artistic movement is born—voice of artist (VOA) sets the stage for art above chart

Engineering Excellence: An In-Depth Conversation with Swetha Singiri

Navigating Quality and Compliance: An In-Depth Conversation with Sri S. Challa

Business

Business

How Harshita Transformed SMS Collections at a Leading Financial Institution

This is the story of how Harshita, a senior executive at a global financial institution, spearheaded the revival of an SMS collections strategy that had been dormant for over a decade

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 07:07 PM IST

Harshita, a senior executive at a global financial institution
In the rapidly evolving world of financial services, staying ahead in customer engagement is more crucial than ever. While many institutions have moved towards digital-first solutions, the potential of legacy communication channels, when revitalized, can be game-changing. This is the story of how Harshita, a senior executive at a global financial institution, spearheaded the revival of an SMS collections strategy that had been dormant for over a decade. Her innovative approach turned this once-forgotten channel into a strategic powerhouse that redefined customer engagement.

Overcoming a Decade-Long Setback

In 2012, a significant legal issue led the institution to abandon its SMS collections strategy, leaving it reliant on outdated methods. Meanwhile, competitors capitalized on modern communication technologies, pushing the institution further behind. The problem became even more pressing with the acquisition of a major portfolio that doubled the customer base. Harshita recognized that the time was ripe for change. She took on the challenge of relaunching the SMS channel, navigating through layers of institutional reluctance, legal concerns, and outdated perceptions to bring the strategy back to life.

Harshita’s Strategic Revamp of SMS Collections

Harshita’s approach was both bold and strategic. She brought together legal, compliance, and technology teams to address the issues that had previously halted the SMS strategy. By integrating modern data analytics, Harshita ensured that the revived SMS channel was not only compliant but also highly effective in reaching and engaging customers. The new framework allowed for personalized and optimized communication, transforming the SMS channel into a critical tool for customer interaction.

From Dormant to Dominant

The results of Harshita’s initiative were immediate and significant. The institution quickly became a leader in customer engagement, with the revitalized SMS channel driving substantial improvements in customer satisfaction. This strategic move positioned the institution favorably against its competitors, establishing it as a front-runner in innovative customer outreach within the financial services industry.

The timing of the relaunch was impeccable. As the institution grappled with the challenges of managing a newly expanded customer base following a major portfolio acquisition, the SMS strategy proved to be an essential component of the collections process. Harshita’s leadership not only enhanced the institution’s financial performance but also solidified its standing in the industry.

About Harshita

Harshita is a distinguished executive known for her innovative approach and strategic leadership in the financial services sector. With a deep understanding of customer engagement dynamics, she has consistently driven initiatives that result in meaningful change. Harshita’s work on the SMS collections strategy is a prime example of her ability to transform challenges into opportunities, ensuring that the institution stays ahead in a competitive market.

