How Elon Musk's Starlink is becoming a threat to Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Mittal?

Starlink, a SpaceX company, will be able to offer voice, messaging, and satellite broadband services to businesses and private customers.

Elon Musk's Starlink, a satellite service to soon get approval to offer voice and data communication services in India, ET reported. Regarding the organization's data storage and transfer policies, a source claimed that Starlink provided "satisfactory" responses.

"The company will be given a global mobile personal communication by satellite services (GMPCS) license to offer services after the security check is completed," they added.

After approval, Starlink, a SpaceX company, will be able to offer voice, messaging, and satellite broadband services to businesses and private customers.

A "high-level meeting" was reportedly planned for September to talk about the SpaceX subsidiary's application for a GMPCS license.

Notably, the GMPPCS license in India has already been obtained by Reliance Jio and Sunil Mittal's OneWeb. If Starlink's application is approved, it will become the third business to be granted a license for satellite communications, or Satcom. In addition to Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, has also moved to take a cut of the action. He is yet to have his application reviewed. However, the administration has not yet given this application any thought.

One Web and Jio are working hard to get their services launched in India and quickly gain an advantage over competitors like Amazon, Starlink and Tatas.

Earlier, Starlink received a reprimand from the Telecom Ministry in late 2021 for collecting advance payments from customers for services when it had not even obtained a license. The Ministry has requested that Starlink begin paying back the approximately 5,000 clients who had pre-ordered its services in India.