How does former IPL chief Lalit Modi still earn money? Know his current monthly income, net worth

Former IPL chief Lalit Modi (Photo - PTI)

Former IPL chief Lalit Modi, who was responsible for building the Indian Premier League from the ground up, got some relief from the Supreme Court today in a contempt case, where the apex court bench decided to drop the case against him.

Lalit Modi is best known for founding the sensational cricket tournament IPL. and is a noted businessman and an Indian fugitive. Modi had charges of money laundering and embezzlement filed against him, after which he fled the country.

While Lalit Modi was banned from the BCCI in 2013 after he was found guilty of financial irregularities after the 2013 IPL final, he started living in London, United Kingdom and continues to live a fairly lavish lifestyle despite being a fugitive.

How does Lalit Modi still earn his money?

Despite his career ending as a cricket convener, Lalit Modi continues to live a very lavish lifestyle in London, with an extravagant home, vacations in the Maldives, and traveling through his private yacht and plane.

Lalit Modi used to make crores throughout his career as a cricket convener, but this was just a drop in his massive net worth. Despite being an alleged criminal and a fugitive, Modi remains the head of his father's company Modi Enterprises.

Lalit Modi is the President of Modi Enterprises, which has a wide array of businesses including cigarette manufacturing, education, agriculture, and entertainment. As per reports, Modi's company had a turnover of Rs 1750 crore in 2021.

It is estimated that Lalit Modi's monthly income is around Rs 16.5 crore, while his personal assets include a massive 5-storey house in London, a massive Rs 12,000 crore business, and many luxury cars.

As of 2023, Lalit Modi has a net worth of over Rs 4555 crore, despite being an Indian fugitive and facing arrest in his home country.

