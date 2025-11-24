How did Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries touch 52-week high, with market cap jumping Rs 4.4 lakh crore?

Reliance Industries’ shares jumped 26% in FY25, adding ₹4.4 lakh crore to its market cap and hitting a 52-week high. A look at what’s driving RIL’s strongest bull run since 2020.

Buoyed by increased turnover and profit, the Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries is scaling new heights with its shares surging 26% in the financial year 2024-25. It added Rs 4.4 lakh crore to the market capitalisation, taking it to Rs 21 lakh crore. The RIL shares hit a new 52-week high of Rs 1557.95 on Friday. It is the strongest bull run since 2020, when the pandemic hit the world economy. From the increase in the refining margins due to the Russia-Ukraine war to the hike in the telecom tariffs to the storm in the retail business, Reliance Industries Limited is on a high in a true sense.

Reliance Jio

The target enterprise value of Reliance Jio has gone up to $180 billion, and the company is expected to deliver a CAGR of 18% to 21% during 2026-2028. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) is a metric that shows the average annual growth of an investment over a specific period, assuming that returns are reinvested and compounded. The main reasons for this growth are considered to be increasing mobile tariffs, growth in the home broadband business, and fixed wireless access.

RIL stops buying Russian oil

Other businesses of the RIL are also performing well. Driven by a strong momentum in the retail business, ICICI Securities has upgraded the RIL shares to BUY at Rs 1735, much above the present level.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) were trading flat at Rs1,548.50 on the NSE in the morning trade on Friday, November 21. A day earlier, , the oil-to-telecom conglomerate said that it had stopped the use of Russian crude at its export-only refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in compliance with European Union sanctions. The company bought about half of the 1.7-1.8 million barrels per day of discounted Russian crude shipped to India.