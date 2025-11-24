FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dharmendra dies at 89: Veteran superstar's father never wanted him to become actor, never allowed him to see films, but then...

Dharmendra dies: This forgotten film kickstarted Dharmendra's unforgettable career, Bollywood's 'He-Man' landed his first film after winning...

Dharmendra dies at 89: PM Modi pays tribute to superstar, calls his passing 'end of an era in Indian cinema'

Dharmendra death: Salman Khan wants to remake THESE movies of Bollywood's veteran who passed away at 89

Dharmendra dies at 89: From wives Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree

Dharmendra passes away at 89: 7 memorable films that define veteran actor's legacy in Indian cinema

Dharmendra Dies at 89: Amitabh Bachchan bids goodbye to veteran actor at Pawan Hans Crematorium

Dharmendra passes away at 89, superstar's cause of death revealed: Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Phool Aur Patthar actor died due to...

Dharmendra death: Bollywood’s He-man’s voice note from Ikkis goes viral, leaves netizens emotional

How did Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries touch 52-week high, with market cap jumping Rs 4.4 lakh crore?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dharmendra dies at 89: Veteran superstar's father never wanted him to become actor, never allowed him to see films, but then...

Dharmendra dies at 89: Superstar's father never wanted him to become actor

Dharmendra dies: This forgotten film kickstarted Dharmendra's unforgettable career, Bollywood's 'He-Man' landed his first film after winning...

Dharmendra dies: Bollywood's 'He-Man' landed his first film after winning...

Dharmendra dies at 89: PM Modi pays tribute to superstar, calls his passing 'end of an era in Indian cinema'

Dharmendra dies at 89: PM Modi pays tribute to superstar, calls his passing 'end

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT this week (November 24-30): From Kantara Chapter One (Hindi), to Stranger Things S5, here's what to watch new on Netflix, Prime, Z5, Sony Liv

OTT this week: From Kantara Chapter One (Hindi), to Stranger Things S5

Top 10 billionaires who surpass Mukesh Ambani on Forbes 2025 list; Number 1 spot is unexpected

Top 10 billionaires who surpass Mukesh Ambani on Forbes 2025 list; Number 1 spot

Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to play cricket, represented Maharashtra in under-16 tournaments, now runs...

Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to...

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

How did Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries touch 52-week high, with market cap jumping Rs 4.4 lakh crore?

Reliance Industries’ shares jumped 26% in FY25, adding ₹4.4 lakh crore to its market cap and hitting a 52-week high. A look at what’s driving RIL’s strongest bull run since 2020.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 02:12 PM IST

How did Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries touch 52-week high, with market cap jumping Rs 4.4 lakh crore?
CEO Mukesh Ambani at RIL meet. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Buoyed by increased turnover and profit, the Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries is scaling new heights with its shares surging 26% in the financial year 2024-25. It added Rs 4.4 lakh crore to the market capitalisation, taking it to Rs 21 lakh crore. The RIL shares hit a new 52-week high of Rs 1557.95 on Friday. It is the strongest bull run since 2020, when the pandemic hit the world economy. From the increase in the refining margins due to the Russia-Ukraine war to the hike in the telecom tariffs to the storm in the retail business, Reliance Industries Limited is on a high in a true sense. 

Reliance Jio

The target enterprise value of Reliance Jio has gone up to $180 billion, and the company is expected to deliver a CAGR of 18% to 21% during 2026-2028. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) is a metric that shows the average annual growth of an investment over a specific period, assuming that returns are reinvested and compounded. The main reasons for this growth are considered to be increasing mobile tariffs, growth in the home broadband business, and fixed wireless access. 

RIL stops buying Russian oil

Other businesses of the RIL are also performing well. Driven by a strong momentum in the retail business, ICICI Securities has upgraded the RIL shares to BUY at Rs 1735, much above the present level. 

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) were trading flat at Rs1,548.50 on the NSE in the morning trade on Friday, November 21. A day earlier, , the oil-to-telecom conglomerate said that it had stopped the use of Russian crude at its export-only refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in compliance with European Union sanctions. The company bought about half of the 1.7-1.8 million barrels per day of discounted Russian crude shipped to India.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dharmendra dies at 89: Veteran superstar's father never wanted him to become actor, never allowed him to see films, but then...
Dharmendra dies at 89: Superstar's father never wanted him to become actor
Dharmendra dies: This forgotten film kickstarted Dharmendra's unforgettable career, Bollywood's 'He-Man' landed his first film after winning...
Dharmendra dies: Bollywood's 'He-Man' landed his first film after winning...
Dharmendra dies at 89: PM Modi pays tribute to superstar, calls his passing 'end of an era in Indian cinema'
Dharmendra dies at 89: PM Modi pays tribute to superstar, calls his passing 'end
Dharmendra death: Salman Khan wants to remake THESE movies of Bollywood's veteran who passed away at 89
Dharmendra death: Salman Khan wants to remake THESE movies of Bollywood's vetera
Dharmendra dies at 89: From wives Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree
Dharmendra dies at 89: A look at He-Man's family tree
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT this week (November 24-30): From Kantara Chapter One (Hindi), to Stranger Things S5, here's what to watch new on Netflix, Prime, Z5, Sony Liv
OTT this week: From Kantara Chapter One (Hindi), to Stranger Things S5
Top 10 billionaires who surpass Mukesh Ambani on Forbes 2025 list; Number 1 spot is unexpected
Top 10 billionaires who surpass Mukesh Ambani on Forbes 2025 list; Number 1 spot
Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to play cricket, represented Maharashtra in under-16 tournaments, now runs...
Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to...
Dining With The Kapoors: With Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy?
Dining With The Kapoors: Will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement