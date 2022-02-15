How developing personal agility helped Michael Alf attain success

Born in Kiel, Germany, Michael Alf had always been very ambitious and determined to achieve his dreams. An early part of his career included working for the armed forces in Germany, where he had attained the title of captain and a master’s degree before leaving for a corporate job.

A significant number of his work years were spent at Capgemini. He worked first in Europe before relocating to Australia with his family to serve in a top leadership position with the company. Alf worked diligently during his corporate career and had developed an excellent professional reputation while at the same time developing his skills and mindset, which would be critical when he decided to leave Capgemini and soon became an entrepreneur.

His most outstanding achievements include being an author of a top-selling book ‘Virtual Summit Formula’, a high-performance coach, and combining his interests in technology, business, and people to create a very innovative company called New World Events. Today he serves as the CEO, where he is constantly working with his team to give their customers the best experience with digital and hybrid events.

How entrepreneurs can thrive in today's economy

Every day, people are increasingly thinking of leaving their corporate jobs to become successful entrepreneurs. Alf believes this is attainable for many people who want to take that path. However, such persons looking to be successful in entrepreneurship need to have the right attitude and mindset.

Alf says that one vital skill aspiring entrepreneurs need is "personal agility." The term personal agility refers to a person's dynamic capability and ability to respond well to situations sustainably and innovatively.

He says, "The world is changing faster than ever before. And having personal agility means that you are used to dealing with change in a positive way. Your mindset, but also your tools and methods, are ready to cope with the change faster and more effective than many others."

What he has learned from being a high-performance coach

Alf is a highly recommended high-performance coach. He was certified by the High Performance Institute in 2017. This is a form of exclusive certification that has to be renewed on a regular basis. Alf is one of the few hundred High-Performance Coaches in the world.

He offers his coaching sessions in both English and German. According to Michael Alf's website, some high-performance habits include demonstrating courage, developing influence, and seeking clarity. Alf offers one on one sessions to his clients as well as meeting them in groups.

He says, "In my work as a high-performance coach, I developed the personal agility index to help people to see where they are on their journey and what they can do to improve."

Alf is happy to help people develop the right skills needed for high performance and success.

