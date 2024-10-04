How Anil Ambani's sons, Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani, are changing Reliance Power's fate?

Anil Ambani’s financial situation is seeing a remarkable recovery as shares of Reliance Power surged by 5%, reaching a new 52-week high of Rs 53.65. This increase highlights a growing confidence among investors in Ambani’s companies.

Reliance Power has become debt-free, and Reliance Infrastructure has significantly cut its debt by 87%, boosting momentum for Ambani's business empire. Following this positive trend, Reliance Power's market capitalisation surpassed Rs 2,052 crore.

A major factor behind this turnaround is the involvement of Anil Ambani's two sons, Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani. Their entry into the family business has restored investor faith, especially with Jai Anmol's strategic leadership in revitalising Reliance Capital Limited (RCL).

Reliance Infrastructure shares have also shown impressive growth, jumping 60% to Rs 336.20—the largest increase since 2018. The company has secured approval to raise Rs 2,930 crore through Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs), further strengthening its financial standing.

Additionally, the group's expansion into renewable energy projects in Bhutan has contributed to this positive momentum.

Jai Anmol Ambani has played a crucial role in this revival. Under his guidance, new ventures like Reliance Life Insurance and Reliance Capital Asset Management have thrived. His personal net worth has reached Rs 2,000 crore.

This collective effort, particularly by the younger Ambanis, may pave way for Anil Ambani’s potential return to billionaire status, marking an impressive comeback for a leader who once seemed to fade from prominence.