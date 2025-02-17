The company, which is planning to go public next year, changed its official name from B9 Beverages Private Limited to B9 Beverages Limited.

Changing names can mean a lot of different things. But for B9 Beverages – the maker of the Bira 91 beer – it meant a direct loss of Rs 80 crore and a snowball effect on its overall annual earnings.

Consequently, it had to write off Rs 80 crore in inventory as products became unsellable due to the name change. Further, sales had to be halted for several months as the company re-registered labels and completed other formalities across states. This led to a 20% fall in the company’s annual sales. In terms of volume, beer sales went down from 90 lakh in Financial Year 2022-2023 to under 70 lakh in Financial Year 2023-2024.

B9 Beverages reported a net loss of Rs 748 crore in FY 2023-2024 – an increase of 68% from the previous year. Losses during the year even surpassed total annual sales of Rs 638 crore.

“Due to the name change, there was a 4-6 month cycle where we had to re-register labels and re-apply across states which resulted in literally no sales for several months despite demand for our products,” Ankur Jain, founder of B9 Beverages, said, according to The Economic Times.

Launched in 2015, Bira is an Indian craft beer and has several popular variants including Bira Gold, Bira White, Bira Light, Bira Rise, Bira Boom Classic, and Bira Boom Super Strong.