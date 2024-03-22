Twitter
Business

How a delivery boy became the reason behind Rs 34000 crore business, made Rs 2325 crore revenue in 3 months…

Delhivery has raised over Rs 1.69 billion dollar in 15 rounds of funding. As per filings of the quarter that ended in December 2023, Delhivery made around Rs 12 crore. Its revenue rose to Rs 2325 crore.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

Delhivery delivery service provider recently turned profitable and it is now a well-known name in its sector. Founded by Sahil Barua, Suraj Saharan, Mohit Tandon, Bhavesh Manglani, and Kapil Bharati, in 2011, Delhivery became a unicorn in 8 years. The company is now listed on the stock market and it has a market cap of more than Rs 34000 crore. Delhivery has now become a leading company in the supply chain services segment. It operates in business-to-business, business-to-consumer and consumer-to-consumer sectors and the story behind the idea of starting this company is pretty interesting.

As per reports, Sahil Barua and Suraj Saharan once ordered food online and when they spoke to the guy delivering the order, they found out that the delivery boy will soon lose his job because the restaurant is wrapping up the business. Sahil and Suraj then reached out to the restaurant and hired all the delivery boys who were about to lose their jobs. The duo figured out that there is a huge gap between the delivery network in this sector and they can manage the logistics better. After hiring the delivery associates, the duo started a company that promised to deliver within an hour. Gradually more retailers joined the wagon.

Two years after its launch, the company entered the realms of fashion retailing and groceries. They soon collaborated with Amazon Prime Now and Flipkart. Delhivery has raised over Rs 1.69 billion dollar in 15 rounds of funding. As per filings of the quarter that ended in December 2023, Delhivery made around Rs 12 crore. Its revenue rose to Rs 2325 crore. 

