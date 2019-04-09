Hotel firms in dilemma for raising funds via IPO or Reit

The success of the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Lemon Tree Hotels and Chalet Hotels followed by a very positive real estate investment trust (Reit) IPO from Embassy Office Parks Reit has made potential hotel companies think what's the best route to go public. While hoteliers feel both options are explorable, listing Reits will require a different approach compared to taking the IPO route.

According to Nirupa Shankar, director of Bangalore-based Brigade Hospitality Services, both options provide fairly similar exit strategies. "Having said that, with Reits one needs to be careful about how the monies are deployed. It requires a bit more flexibility as well. So, we would be open to both options at this stage and are gearing up to see what happens going forward," said Shankar, adding that it may take three to five or may be seven years for Brigade Hospitality to take the IPO/ Reit route.

Housing all the hotel assets, Brigade Hospitality Services Ltd is a fully-owned subsidiary of real estate developer Brigade Group and has plans to raise funds for the hospitality assets business. It currently has six operational hotels with 1,200 rooms that are currently under management contracts with Accor, Marriott and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG). The company plans to have a portfolio of 10 hotels with a total of about 2,000 rooms by 2022.

Reits present a very attractive option, however, hoteliers feel it's not something that will benefit the pure-play hotel companies looking to list in the coming years.

Ashish Jakhanwala, managing director and chief executive officer, SAMHI Hotels Pvt Ltd, said Reits are not about forecasting but stable income. "Hotel industry thus needs to be very cautious because we are underwriting a significant hockey stick. And you can't sell a hockey stick projection/ model to a Reits investor. In fact, one should never offer such a proposition to a Reits investor," said Jakhanwala whose company is backed by marquee investors like Goldman Sachs and Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd.

The leading lodging real estate company (SAMHI) currently has a portfolio of over 26 hotels in more than 10 Indian cities and the hotels are being managed under brands by Marriott, Hyatt and IHG.

Both Shankar and Jakhanwala were speaking at the recently-concluded Hotel Investment Conference South Asia (HICSA) 2019 organised by hospitality consulting and advisory firm Hotelivate in Mumbai last week.

Indian hotel industry players feel the industry is not mature enough at this stage for a Reits listing and that public markets have indicated some interest in participating in the hotel IPOs in the recent past. However, public and private (backed by institutional investors) are not very different and what's important for both entities is primarily to build a sustainable business.

"We have to look at best ways to recapitalise the business on a quarterly/ annualised basis. I don't think either an IPO or a Reit is an exit option. And anybody who considers these as exit options will eventually have a very poor public listed company," said Jakhanwala.

While recapitalisation is available both in private as well as public markets, there is a huge difference in the cost of capital in the current market scenario. However, hotel industry players are hopeful that it will converge in the times to come.

On what will SAMHI's approach to listing be and by when, Jakhanwala said that the company management is more focussed on building the business right now. "I am glad that people, other than ourselves, are very excited about our IPO and I hope they will subscribe. But the fact is that none of them will like to put in the money when I plan to go public. Just look at the retail subscription numbers for both (Lemon Tree and Chalet Hotels) IPOs. At the moment, the mood is such that no Indian wants to put money in hotel companies. I think there will be a right moment sometime in the future. However, I really don't know when will that moment be."

Hospitality is a very cyclical business and players tend to get caught in slowdowns/ downturns that have a major impact on their overall performance. Adding to the challenges is the fact that funding for standalone hotels have dried up significantly as lenders have burnt their hands over the last six to seven years.

The lending terms, according to realtor and hotel asset owner Shahid Balwa, promoter of D B Realty, are very stringent and it's almost like a take it or leave it scenario. "There is nobody funding hotels and the cost of funding is significantly higher than the returns. A standalone hotel, especially in metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Delhi, is just not viable anymore. You've got to put in additional components depending on the demand/ supply scenario in that market to make it viable. In fact, lenders like this approach to real estate development compared to building just a standalone hotel," said Balwa who is also developing India's largest hotel in Delhi's Aerocity.

So, while riding the cyclical nature of the hospitality business, industry experts feel it will be prudent for players to look at a mix-use development that will bring in stable income to the entire portfolio. In fact, that's one reason why hotel asset developers these days are keen on having a mix of commercial/ office, retail and residential components attached to their hotel projects in the hope of that right moment to take the Reit route for their respective companies in case public listing gets more challenging in the years to come.

ROOM FOR EXPANSION