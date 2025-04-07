Class 12 student in Varanasi alleges gangrape by over 20 men after being drugged at a hookah bar; 6 detained, probe on.

A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, where a Class 12 student has alleged that she was gang-raped by over 20 men between March 29 and April 4. The girl, who is preparing for admission into a sports course, had reportedly gone missing on March 29. A friend had taken her to a hookah bar in the Pishachmochan area, and that’s where the ordeal allegedly began.

According to the police, the girl claimed that she was given a spiked cold drink at the hookah bar, after which several men took her to different hotels in the Sigra area of the city and sexually assaulted her. Some of the accused were known to her — they were former classmates or people she had connected with through Instagram.

The girl’s family filed a missing complaint on April 4, and she was found the same day. At the time, no complaint of sexual assault was registered by the girl or her family. However, on April 6, they lodged a formal complaint at Lalpur police station, based on which an FIR was filed. Police said that a total of 23 men have been named in the FIR, out of which 11 are unidentified. So far, six people have been detained for questioning.

The police are also questioning staff members of the hookah bar and are examining CCTV footage from the area to verify the girl's account and identify those involved.

DCP Chandra Kant Meena of Varuna Zone said the girl had initially gone out on her own with a friend, and the investigation is ongoing. He also clarified that, despite some media reports, the girl is not a minor.

The case has sparked concern and outrage, and authorities are under pressure to ensure strict action is taken. Legal proceedings are currently in progress.