Hong Kong holiday: Airlines to distribute 500,000 free tickets among tourists

Hong Kong holiday: Airlines to distribute 500,000 free air tickets among tourists | Representational Photo

Exotic Asian destination Hong Kong is set to bring bumper offers for tourists with once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get free air tickets. A popular destination, Hong Kong is luring tourists with tickets, as well as vouchers.

The move comes amid rising competition among regional holiday destinations to bring in more crowds. Hong Kong eased restrictions for travellers much later compared to countries like Taiwan, Singapore and Japan. Aligned with China’s zero-Covid policy, Hong Kong has seen a slow return of tourism after reopening.

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee launched a new tourism campaign on Sunday. The campaign is called “Hello Hong Kong”. He said that the famous city will welcome tourists from across the globe with 5,00,000 free air tickets.

“Hong Kong is now seamlessly connected to the mainland of China and the whole international world and there will be no isolation, no quarantine," he said at a ceremony.

“This is the perfect timing for tourists, business travellers, and investors from near and far to come and say, Hello, Hong Kong,” he added. As per details revealed, the free tickets will be distributed by the Cathay Pacific airlines, HK Express, and Hong Kong Airlines.

(Inputs from PTI)