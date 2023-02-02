Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Hong Kong holiday: Airlines to distribute 500,000 free tickets among tourists

As many as 5 lakh free air tickets, along with vouchers and incentives will be provided to tourists under the 'Hello Hong Kong' campaign.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

Hong Kong holiday: Airlines to distribute 500,000 free tickets among tourists
Hong Kong holiday: Airlines to distribute 500,000 free air tickets among tourists | Representational Photo

Exotic Asian destination Hong Kong is set to bring bumper offers for tourists with once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get free air tickets. A popular destination, Hong Kong is luring tourists with tickets, as well as vouchers. 

The move comes amid rising competition among regional holiday destinations to bring in more crowds. Hong Kong eased restrictions for travellers much later compared to countries like Taiwan, Singapore and Japan. Aligned with China’s zero-Covid policy, Hong Kong has seen a slow return of tourism after reopening. 

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee launched a new tourism campaign on Sunday. The campaign is called “Hello Hong Kong”. He said that the famous city will welcome tourists from across the globe with 5,00,000 free air tickets. 

“Hong Kong is now seamlessly connected to the mainland of China and the whole international world and there will be no isolation, no quarantine," he said at a ceremony. 

“This is the perfect timing for tourists, business travellers, and investors from near and far to come and say, Hello, Hong Kong,” he added. As per details revealed, the free tickets will be distributed by the Cathay Pacific airlines, HK Express, and Hong Kong Airlines.

READ | New airport announced in UP, Lucknow, Prayagraj Airports to get new terminals

(Inputs from PTI)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu's pretty wife Nandini, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
XXX star Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot, drops sexy photos and videos
Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar attend Manish Malhotra's birthday bash
5 hot, sexy photos of MMS Kand actor Sapna Sappu that will make you forget Aabha Paul
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Windows 11 users get new widgets for Spotify and Phone Link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.