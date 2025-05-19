In recent years, there has been a sharp decline in job opportunities for foreign students, especially Indian students, in these countries, he claimed.

Many Indian students want to study abroad and plan to settle there with a good job. Students apply to international universities in different countries like the US, UK and Canada for higher education. They also take education loans and get scholarships for several courses. But now, the road is not going to be easy for Indians in such countries anymore. In recent years, there has been a sharp decline in job opportunities for foreign students, especially Indian students, in these countries, claimed a Gurugram-based entrepreneur.

Rajesh Sahni, founder and CEO of GSF Accelerator, has warned that the 'honeymoon' period for international students is now ending in terms of jobs in these countries. Getting a job here is no longer easy, he said. Sahni is an alumnus of Harvard Business School (Advanced Management Program) and has a fellowship from the London School of Economics. He said the old way of graduating from college abroad and getting a high-paying job is no longer working.

In a tweet, he wrote, "There are no jobs in USA, Canada and UK for International students. Honeymoon is over, parents should think twice before spending crores on the expensive education. Engg students especially IITians had an easy hack, do masters in the US and get a $200K starting tech job. This hack works no more."

Sahni's social media post sparked a debate among followers, with a section claiming that Sahni is right, while others said there are enough opportunities if you are talented. One user said the game has shifted from credentials to merit. Those who have skills will still find a way.

The development comes in the backdrop of US-based tech giant Microsoft laying off about 6,000 employees or 3 per cent of its workforce globally, many of whom are Indian professionals. Considering US President Donald Trump's recent actions on immigration, H-1B visas and tariffs, Indian students may face the most trouble.