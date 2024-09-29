'Honesty, great foresight, and...': Shloka Mehta's startup co-founder opens up on Ambani bahu's three best qualities

In a recent podcast with Krish Kothari, Shloka Mehta shared about her philanthropic work and her NGO startup, ConnectFor. Co-founder Maniti Shah also joined the Ambani bahu to discuss the NGO's structure, work, teams and more.

Shah candidly shared Mehta's three best qualities that she admires.

"What has been your favourite aspect of working with each other?” Kothari asked, to which, Maniti Shah mentioned three best qualities of Mehta: honesty, great foresight, and transparency.

Shloka Mehta also opened up about Shah's best qualities and highlighted that they had studied together in school. She went on to say that she appreciated Shah's dedication, reliability, and strong entrepreneurial spirit.

The duo also discussed how they started the Non-profit organisation and how it underwent changes during the Covid-19 pandemic. They also discussed their teams and the long-term goals for the startup.

According to its LinkedIn profile, ConnectFor is an online platform that aims to connect NGOs with volunteers and create structure within the Indian development sector.

Sharing the vision for the NGO, Shloka Mehta said, "Our vision continues to be that ConnectFor becomes a platform which is a one-stop solution for anyone who is looking to do anything with volunteering regardless of which stakeholder it is".

Here's what internet says

Several internet users also commented on the video, posting their views.

"The structure sounds a lot like how the American Red Cross is structured. So glad that something like this exists in India and you brought it to us through this podcast. Will definitely volunteer through them whenever I am in India", a user commented.

"Really great podcast!! Learnt a lot", another user wrote.

A third heaped praise on the podcast and wrote, "This was the content that we need like this more. More power to you."