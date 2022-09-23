Honda pays extra bonuses to employees, now wants full refund

Representational Image

It's common knowledge that receiving a bonus boosts morale and overall happiness at work. Honda is in a problem after overspending bonuses to a number of workers, and the situation is not helped by the fact that inflation is high and the economy is uncertain.

Several workers at Honda's Marysville, Ohio, branch received overpayments that the firm is now seeking to recover. Supposedly, the bonus was distributed earlier this month. The business has publicly stated its desire to recoup the overpayments it made in error.

According to a recent NBC4 report, the Japanese automaker recently wrote a message to workers at its Marysville, Ohio, facility explaining that the business had overpaid the bonus amount and asking for it back. It further said that if workers did not answer, the funds would be withheld from their paychecks.

NBC4 contacted Honda, and the corporation acknowledged that it had requested workers to reimburse part of their incentives, citing legal justification but declining to provide the exact amount of the bonuses or the amount that had to be repaid.

According to a story in Fortune, Honda issued a message to the affected workers at the beginning of the month, allowing them nine days to return the bonus. On September 22nd, that time limit passed. Honda said in the note that the incentive money had been improperly calculated.

“Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, which applies to all employers in the United States, it’s quite clear that overpayments of bonuses or wages can be recouped by the employer,” Ohio State law professor Sarah Cole explained. According to her, employees should choose what is best for them.