Honda overpays bonus to employees, asks for full refund now

Representational Image

There is a lot of enthusiasm about the bonus for any employee and they wait for it. But, imagine that if they get a good bonus and the company starts asking for money back before they can celebrate, then what will happen to them. Something similar has happened with the employees of the Japanese automaker company Honda. The company first made him happy by giving him a bonus and now ordered him to return the money. Let's know what the whole matter is.

The employees of Honda who have suffered this major setback, work in the company's factory in the city of Marysville, Ohio State, USA. The company has recently sent a memo to the employees. It states that the overpaid bonus has been sent to you, and the excess amount has to be refunded. That is, more money was deposited in their accounts than the bonus they were supposed to get.

In a report published on Business Today, NBC4 has been quoted as saying that the employees working in this factory of Honda are confused after receiving this memo. Giving strict instructions to the employees on behalf of Honda, it has been said that they will have to return this overpaid bonus as soon as possible.

If the employees ignore this memo or do not respond to it, then in such a situation the additional bonus amount will be automatically deducted from the monthly salary received by them.

The company gave its employees till September 22 to confirm how they want to pay the overpaid bonus. Do they want to deduct the bonus amount from their monthly salary? Or you can pay in advance.

According to the report, a Honda spokesperson said in an emailed statement that matters relating to employee compensation are sensitive and they are taking appropriate steps to minimise any impact on their partners.

An official statement from Honda said that earlier this month Honda Motors made bonus payments to its associates. During this time some employees were overpaid. At the same time, after seeing this memo from the company, it has become difficult for the employees.