Home Loan vs rent: Paying lakhs in rent or owning home with EMIs, what makes more sense?

Owning a home is a symbol of economic security and cultural pride. Many salaried professionals who relocate to different cities due to work often face a dilemma whether to rent or buy a house. After all, why spend heavily on a rental property when the same amount could get you a house of your own through home loans? To understand this better, let's do a 20-year financial analysis for a house worth Rs 1 crore to find out which is a better option: renting or owning a house on EMIs?

Buying a house

In 2025, a decent 2-3 BHK flat can easily cost you Rs 1 crore, considering you live in a metro city like Delhi or Mumbai. To purchase such homes, you would pay around 20% of the value upfront as a down payment, i.e., Rs 20 lakh. The remaining Rs 80 lakhs would be taken as a home loan, which you will be required to pay each month.

With an average home loan interest of 8.5% for 20 years, the monthly EMI comes to about Rs 69,426. Overall, the buyer would have to pay roughly Rs 86.6 lakh as interest alone. In total, Rs 20 lakh (down payment) + Rs 80 lakh (loan principal) + Rs 86.6 lakh (interest) = approximately Rs 1.86 crore.

Now, assuming the price grows at 6% annually, the value of this house could rise to about Rs 3.21 crore in 20 years. In short, even after spending Rs 1.86 crore, you will end up with an asset worth Rs 3.21 crore.

Renting a Home

In contrast, if you rent a house worth Rs 1 crore, initially, you would pay around Rs 40,000 per month, considering you live in a metropolitan city for work. With an approximate 10% hike yearly, the rent could easily exceed Rs 2.65 over 20 years. In total, you end up sending roughly 2.75 crore on rental homes over 20 years. Also, you would not own any assets at the end of it.

Which is a better option?

In the long run, owning a house can be more rewarding, as you would end up having assets. While renting a house during the periods costs the same, it is not flexible or rewarding. However, it depends on your income, lifestyle and location.

