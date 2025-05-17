Choosing between the old and new tax regimes depends on factors like home loan deductions, income level, and personal financial goals, with the old regime benefiting those with high deductions and the new regime favoring simplicity and lower taxes for incomes up to Rs12 lakh.

Choosing between the old and new profit tax regimes may be puzzling, especially when you have a home loan. According to professionals, domestic mortgage benefits frequently play a crucial role in making this decision, especially for people with large housing loans.

What the Old Regime Offers

Under the old tax regime, taxpayers can revel in numerous deductions on home loans:

Section 24(b) lets in a deduction of as much as Rs 2 lakh on interest paid for a self-occupied house. There’s no restriction on interest deductions for allow-out or deemed let-out homes.

Section 80C provides an extra Rs 1.5 lakh deduction on major reimbursement.

First-time homebuyers may additionally get greater advantages beneath Sections 80EE or 80EEA, relying on the house’s value and loan quantity.

These deductions make the old regime attractive, especially for those still repaying loans, in particular in the early years while interest payments are excessive.

What the New Regime Offers (And Misses)

The new tax regime comes with lower and easier tax slabs. But it additionally gets rid of most deductions, including those related to domestic loans. So, in case you’re nonetheless paying off a mortgage, this regime may not give you an awful lot of relief.

However, Budget 2025 brought a better rebate underneath Section 87A—from Rs 25,000 to Rs 60,000. Because of this, taxpayers with incomes as much as Rs 12 lakh a year may not need to pay any income tax under the new regime, even though they have a home loan. This makes the new regime more attractive to middle-income groups.

What About High-Income Taxpayers?

If your income is above Rs 12 lakh, the old regime is probably better. That’s because the price of home loan deductions starts to outweigh the advantage of lower tax rates inside the new regime. For people with excessive interest outgo, the old regime reduces average tax liability more effectively.

More Than Just Loans

It’s no longer just about domestic loans. The vintage regime also offers deductions for:

Health coverage (Section 80D)

Donations (Section 80G)

House rent (HRA)

These can similarly lessen your tax burden in case you’re eligible.

Final Thoughts

Experts suggest the selection relies upon on greater than just your mortgage. If you’re a high earner with many investments like PPF, ELSS, or NPS, the old regime is in all likelihood higher. But if you need easier submitting and greater cash in hand, the brand new regime might fit you better.

In short, there’s no single exceptional answer. Look at your profits, mortgage repute, investments, and deductions. Do the math for each regime—or speak to a tax marketing consultant. Don’t let just one thing like a home mortgage decide your tax route—make a clever and complete choice.