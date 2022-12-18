History of McDonald's restaurant chain in India and abroad: 10 points

McDonald's was started in the year 1940 (Representational)

McDonald's is one of the most popular fast food chains in the world. Everyday, crores of people across the world eat their burgers and fries. It has more than 500 stores in India. The company had many more stores in the country a year ago but most were shut down. The restaurant brand is still very popular among the masses, especially children. Kartik Aaryan has become the brand ambassador of McDonald's in India. Here's the history of McDonald's.

McDonald's was started in the year 1940 by two brothers named Richard and Morris McDonalds.

In 1955, a salesman named Ray Krok took over the company and gave the brothers 1 million dollars each in settlement. It was Krok who scaled the company.



Within 10 years, he opened 700 outlets. In 1965, he opened his first restaurant abroad -- in Canada. By 1994, the company had 15000 outlets in 79 countries.

In India, the company arrived years after the 1991 reforms. India was the 95th country MacD entered.

McDonald's is currently the world's largest fast food chain with an annual turnover of over Rs 1 lakh crore.

MacD normally serves pork and beef in most countries. However, in India, it serves chicken and fish, apart from several vegetarian dishes. It doesn't serve pork and beef due to the religious beliefs of Indians.

The company had two partners in India -- Vikram Bakshi and Amit Jatiya. However, it fell out with Bakshi and they reached a settlement a few years ago.

Now the company is being run by Sanjeev Agarwal and Amit Jatiya on franchise model. The company only pays for the real estate of the outlet once. The remaining costs are borne by the operator of the restaurant. The company takes a monthly rent from the franchise owners. 9 out of 10 restaurants follow this model.

Worldwide, French fries is the highest selling product of the company.

McDonald's mascot is a joker named Ronald. It is one of the most recognisable mascots in the world.