Ratan Tata, who died at 86 on October 9, 2024, was an elusive man who kept a veil of privacy over his private life.

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has paid respect to late Ratan Tata in his latest interview, mentioning only one special characteristic that made him stand apart from many others of the top CEOs. "He is one who was absolutely really blessed with extraordinary humility and compassion, which are rare qualities in the corporate world," Murthy said, as reported by India Today. According to him, Tata was deeply concerned about the society and very well connected with the people, irrespective of what their status is. He was a great human being who showed mercy not just towards animals but towards the poorer classes of society," Murthy said, talking to India Today. That compassion he showed in his leadership or how he respected everybody-dears or industry leaders.

Ratan Tata, who died at 86 on October 9, 2024, was an elusive man who kept a veil of privacy over his private life. He barely ever stood in the public eye even though he is one of the most influential business leaders and philanthropists. Murthy recalled when he took his daughter to meet Tata, back in 1999. "He had planned to give me only an hour of his time, but he extended it to three hours and answered every question asked and gave invaluable insights into leadership," he recalled.

That was a lesson not only for his daughter Murthy wanted Tata but also for leaders like himself to grow up and prosper in the future.

Success in business is probably the first characteristic that strikes the mind, but Tata was also a visionary for innovation and national pride. One of the much-hyped initiatives included the launch of Tata Nano in 2009 with the long-term vision of making car ownership accessible to the commoners.

"The making of Nano was a kind of patriotic act, because was convinced that Indians could make quality automobile," Murthy said. This emphasis on accessible innovation underlined how Tata was set out to transform society. Ratan Tata, the chairman of the Tata Group, shaped the conglomerate into a global powerhouse from 1991 to 2012 and briefly in 2016-2017 with revenues that grew from USD 5.8 billion to nearly USD 85 billion. "Tata's ability to take the company global while maintaining his compassionate approach was truly remarkable," Murthy said.