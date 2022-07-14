Hindustan Zinc announces Rs 21 interim dividend per share, Mindtree suffers dip in profit: Key stocks to watch today

Representational Image

Hindustan Zinc

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc has announced its board of directors have approved an interim dividend of Rs 21 per equity share, i.e. 1050 per cent on face value of Rs 2 per share for FY 2022-23 amounting to Rs 8873.17 crore. The record date for the purpose of payment of interim is July 21, 2022.

The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, the exchange filing further noted. The record date for payment of the dividend would be July 21 and the dividend would be paid within the stipulated timeline, the company said.

This comes days after Hindustan Zinc reported a 14 per cent increase in mined metal production to 2,52,000 tonnes during the first quarter of FY23.

The company, in the last financial results released for the quarter ending April 30, 2022, said the consolidated net profit during the period increased to Rs 2,928 crore, marking an 18 per cent year-on-year surge.

Mindtree

Mindtree reported 0.3 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 471.60 crore despite a 7.7 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 3,121.1 crore in Q1 FY 23 over Q4 FY22.

Tata Power

TP Saurya (TPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received the 'Letter of Award' (LoA) from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for setting up a 600 MW hybrid (wind and solar) power project in Karnataka. The project will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA execution date.

Sanofi India

The company has announced its board of directors will consider on July 26 declaration of one-time special interim dividend for the year ending December 31, 2022. The record date for interim dividend has been fixed as August 8.

NHPC

The government has accorded an investment approval for pre-investment activities for Sawalkot HE project (1856 MW) in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for an amount of Rs 973 crore at November 2021 price level. The project is being implemented by NHPC.