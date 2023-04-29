Meet Hinduja brothers, billionaires with Rs 124,250 cr net worth, offered Rs 9,650 cr to invest in Anil Ambani's firm (file photo: Hinduja Group) Gopichand (L), Srichand (M), Ashok (R)

Hinduja brothers are well known for their billion dollars Hinduja Group. The Hinduja brothers include four siblings -- Srichand, Gopichand, Prakash and Ashok. All four control the multinational conglomerate in different countries including India. The company was founded by their father Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja in 1914.

Recently, Hinduja Group’s IIHL offered Rs 9,650 crore as an upfront payment to debt-ridden Reliance Capital owned by Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani. If finalised, the offer is expected to enable Reliance Capital to reduce its debt burden. But who are Hinduja Brothers, known as billionaire Hinduja family brothers?

Srichand Hinduja (eldest) is the Group Chairman and his brother Gopichand is the co-Chairman of the group. Both moved to London in 1979 to develop the export business. The third brother Prakash manages the group's operations in Geneva, Switzerland. The youngest brother, Ashok, oversees India's business.

Hinduja brothers' businesses include various sectors including trucks, lubricants, banking etc. The brothers own valuable real estate in London. Their father traded goods in the Sindh region of India (now Pakistan). He later moved to Iran in 1919. In 1979, the Hinduja brothers shifted their base from Iran to London.

Hinduja brothers' net worth

According to Forbes, their combined net worth was $15.2 billion (124,250 crore) as of December 12, 2022. They were ranked 8 in India's richest list in 2022 by Forbes.

Srichand P Hinduja (eldest)

Srichand is the head of Hinduja Family and Chairman of Hinduja Group and charitable Foundations. He joined the family business after completing his education in 1952. He is married to Madhu and has two daughters, Shanu and Vinoo.

Gopichand P Hinduja

He is the co-Chairman of Hinduja Group. He joined the family business in Mumbai in 1959. Gopichand graduated from Bombay’s Jai Hind College in 1959. He holds an Honorary Doctorate of Law from the University of Westminster and Honorary Doctorate of Economics from Richmond College, London. He is married to Sunita. The duo has two sons, Sanjay and Dheeraj and a daughter, Rita.

Prakash P Hinduja

Prakash P Hinduja is the Chairman of Hinduja Group in Europe. Since 2008, he is based in Monaco. After completing his education, he joined the family business in Iran. He later moved to Geneva in Switzerland and took charge of the Group's European operations. Thereafter in 2008, he moved to Monaco. PP is married to Kamal and has two sons, Ajay and Ramkrishan, and a daughter, Renuka.

Ashok P Hinduja



He is the youngest brother of four. AP joined the family's business at a young. He hands the company's business in India. He serves as the Chairman of IIHL (Mauritius), the parent promoting company of IndusInd Bank.

