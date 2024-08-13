Hindenburg vs Adani: Sebi chief Madhabi Buch's links need judicial probe, says former Finance Ministry secretary

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

7 AI Tools To Boost Remote Worker Productivity

Unwrapping the Psychology Behind Gift: Giving and Receiving

Wegofin and the Rise of AI in Financial Services: A Game Changer for Businesses

Quantum AI Australia Review 2024 - Legit Trading App or a Scam?

Vinesh Phogat to get Rs 11 lakh cash, 2 acre land, she may take a big step and...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, whose company has become India’s latest unicorn after Rs 590 crore funding from...

Meet Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, whose company has become India’s latest unicorn after Rs 590 crore funding from...

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

5 ways to find inner peace

5 ways to find inner peace

8 animals with more than one heart

8 animals with more than one heart

Poster ideas for this independence day 

Poster ideas for this independence day 

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Bangladesh Crisis: USA Denies Involvement In Ouster Of Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, Calls Reports False

Bangladesh Crisis: USA Denies Involvement In Ouster Of Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, Calls Reports False

Big Diplomatic Win For India, Maldives Hands Over 28 Islands To India | India-Maldives

Big Diplomatic Win For India, Maldives Hands Over 28 Islands To India | India-Maldives

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Family Gets Autopsy Report, Details Reveal Victim Was Throttled Before Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Family Gets Autopsy Report, Details Reveal Victim Was Throttled Before Murder

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his twin releases Stree 2 and Vedaa clashing at box office: 'It's a win-win situation'

Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his twin releases Stree 2 and Vedaa clashing at box office: 'It's a win-win situation'

HomeBusiness

Business

Hindenburg vs Adani: Sebi chief Madhabi Buch's links need judicial probe, says former Finance Ministry secretary

Sebi chief Madhabi Buch cannot give a clean chit to herself, he said.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 04:23 PM IST

Hindenburg vs Adani: Sebi chief Madhabi Buch's links need judicial probe, says former Finance Ministry secretary
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid the raging row over the Hindenburg allegations against Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, former Finance Ministry secretary EAS Sarma said an independent judicial panel should probe the alleged links between the Adani Group and Buch.

"The Sebi chairman, or any member, if they make any disclosure, that should be to the ministry of finance...and cabinet committee on appointments which appoints them. She cannot give a clean chit to herself," EAS Sarma told WION on Tuesday. "This is a matter that requires further enquiry".

After Hindenburg Research made fresh allegations, Sarma also wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam. Hindenburg Research alleged that Sebi Chief Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch had investments in an offshore fund that was linked to Adani. Under her leadership, Sebi was probing earlier allegations made by the US-based activist short-seller firm. 

Hence, questions are being raised about whether Buch properly disclosed her investments to Adani-linked funds. However, Buch and her husband defended their investment record. Sarma questioned, "Did she make a disclosure to the Ministry of Finance? Was the cabinet committee on appointments and the cabinet made aware of all this? This is much more important."

Why a judicial probe

"Once there is a doubt like this, somebody has to investigate," Sarma said. "Can Sebi do that? No, it can't," he said, pointing out that regulatory authorities have recently been "compromised," and their integrity was under scrutiny. He pointed out that a former chairman of Sebi joined the board of the Adani group, which had raised eyebrows.

READ | Anil Ambani set to lose one more company, Rs 2750 crore paid to take over his...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem reveal who they want playing them in biopics: 'India me toh koi nahi...'

Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem reveal who they want playing them in biopics: 'India me toh koi nahi...'

How Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, who are struck in space, will pass time until they return

How Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, who are struck in space, will pass time until they return

‘If we had not helped…’: What Shashi Tharoor said on Sheikh Hasina?

‘If we had not helped…’: What Shashi Tharoor said on Sheikh Hasina?

The snake that hangs on to cows’ legs for milk

The snake that hangs on to cows’ legs for milk

Microsoft users ALERT: Govt warns of 'medium risk's in..., full list of affected software

Microsoft users ALERT: Govt warns of 'medium risk's in..., full list of affected software

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

7 professions that are safe from AI

7 professions that are safe from AI

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement