Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Hindenburg latest report: Jack Dorsey’s worth now Rs 363,023,760 after losing over $500 million

After Jack Dorsey's worst single-day decline, he is now worth $4.4 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

Hindenburg latest report: Jack Dorsey’s worth now Rs 363,023,760 after losing over $500 million
Jack Dorsey

Former Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey was left poorer by $526 million after short-seller Hindenburg Research revealed that his digital payment company Block facilitates fraud against consumers and the government.

After his worst single-day decline, Dorsey is now worth $4.4 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Block`s shares also nosedived as much as 22 per cent on Thursday, before closing down 15 per cent late on Thursday.

Block, formerly known as Square, claims to have developed a "frictionless" and "magical" financial technology with a mission to empower the "unbanked" and the "underbanked".

"Our 2-year investigation has concluded that Block has systematically taken advantage of the demographics it claims to be helping," said Hindenburg Research in its report, taking its latest short position on Block.

(Also Read: Meet Jeet Adani, youngest son, Vice-President of Adani Finance Group, philanthropist, with net worth Rs 98,718,666,000)

"We also believe Jack Dorsey has built an empire -- and amassed a $5 billion personal fortune -- professing to care deeply about the demographics he is taking advantage of," it added.

Block or Dorsey was yet to react to the Hindenburg report.

According to the report, Block embraced one traditionally very "underbanked" segment of the population: criminals.

"The company`s `Wild West` approach to compliance made it easy for bad actors to mass-create accounts for identity fraud and other scams, then extract stolen funds quickly," the report mentioned.

In sum, "we think Block has misled investors on key metrics and embraced predatory offerings and compliance worst-practices in order to fuel growth and profit from facilitation of fraud against consumers and the government," said Hindenburg. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tomatoes: Nutrient-packed superfood with surprising health benefits
Taj- Divided by Blood: Bobby Deol, Shalin Bhanot, Huma Qureshi, others attend Naseeruddin Shah-starrer screening
Doppelganger or what! Netizens say Tanisha Santoshi has uncanny resemblance with Kiara Advani
Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, celebs who rocked the ramp on day 2
Kiara Advani's sangeet lehenga was adorned with 98K crystals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
List of banks that allow you to make UPI payment without PIN
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.