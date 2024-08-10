Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India to play pink-ball warm-up game before day-night Test in Adelaide against Australia

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Aman Sehrawat after Olympic bronze win, says 'your life is an inspiration'

Angry Young Men: Docuseries on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed to premiere on this date

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 11; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Hindenburg’s big claim: New report alleges SEBI chief had stake in offshore entities linked to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India to play pink-ball warm-up game before day-night Test in Adelaide against Australia

India to play pink-ball warm-up game before day-night Test in Adelaide against Australia

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Aman Sehrawat after Olympic bronze win, says 'your life is an inspiration'

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Aman Sehrawat after Olympic bronze win, says 'your life is an inspiration'

Angry Young Men: Docuseries on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed to premiere on this date

Angry Young Men: Docuseries on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed to premiere on this date

Most haunted island in the world 

Most haunted island in the world 

Diabetes Signs symptoms of low blood sugar that appear in morning

Diabetes Signs symptoms of low blood sugar that appear in morning

Daily habits that damage liver other than drinking alcohol

Daily habits that damage liver other than drinking alcohol

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीर��ाबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

In pics: 6 beautiful places in India for solo travelling

In pics: 6 beautiful places in India for solo travelling

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Angry Young Men: Docuseries on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed to premiere on this date

Angry Young Men: Docuseries on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed to premiere on this date

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra goes bold, holds model close during their ramp walk, netizens say 'Kiara is...'

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra goes bold, holds model close during their ramp walk, netizens say 'Kiara is...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Hindenburg’s big claim: New report alleges SEBI chief had stake in offshore entities linked to...

Hindenburg claimed that SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch had stakes in offshore funds used in this scandal

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 11:21 PM IST

Hindenburg’s big claim: New report alleges SEBI chief had stake in offshore entities linked to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

US short-seller Hindenburg Research launched a fresh broadside against market regulator Sebi chairperson Madhabi Buch, alleging she and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the Adani money siphoning scandal.

In a blogpost, Hindenburg said 18 months since its damning report on Adani, "SEBI has shown a surprising lack of interest in Adani's alleged undisclosed web of Mauritius and offshore shell entities."

Citing "whistleblower documents", it said, "Madhabi Buch, the current chairperson Of SEBI, and her husband had stakes in both obscure offshore funds used in the Adani money siphoning scandal."

Obscure offshore Bermuda and Mauritius funds, allegedly controlled by Vinod Adani -- elder brother of group chairman Gautam Adani -- are alleged to have been used to round-trip funds and inflate stock price.

Hindenburg said, "A declaration of funds, signed by a principal at IIFL states that the source of the investment is 'salary' and the couple's net worth is estimated at USD 10 million".

"In brief, despite the existence of thousands of mainstream, reputable onshore Indian mutual fund products, an industry she now is responsible for regulating, documents show SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband had stakes in a multi-layered offshore fund structure with miniscule assets, traversing known high-risk jurisdictions, overseen by a company with reported ties to the Wirecard scandal, in the same entity run by an Adani director and significantly used by Vinod Adani in the alleged Adani cash siphoning scandal," it alleged.

It went on to cite the Supreme Court order where it was recorded that Sebi had "drawn a blank" in its investigations into who funded Adani's offshore shareholders.

"If SEBI really wanted to find the offshore fund holders, perhaps the SEBI chairperson could have started by looking in the mirror," it said. "We find it unsurprising that SEBI was reluctant to follow a trail that may have led to its own chairperson."

No immediate comments were available from Sebi.

In January last year, Hindenburg Research, which in the past has shorted, or bet against, companies like electric truck maker Nikola Corp and Twitter (now X), accused Adani Group of pulling "the largest con in corporate history" by using a web of companies in tax havens to inflate its revenue and manipulate stock prices, even as debt piled up.

Though the conglomerate vehemently denied all allegations, the damning report sent the group's shares into a free fall, wiping out over USD 150 billion in market value of the 10 listed entities at their lowest point.

Most of the 10 listed companies have since recouped the losses.

After the Hindenburg report, the Supreme Court asked market regulator Sebi to complete its investigation and set up a separate expert panel to look into regulatory lapses. The panel did not give any adverse report on Adani and the apex court too stated that no other probe other than the one being done by Sebi was required.

Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India), which had been investigating the Adani group even before Hindenburg report, last year had told a Supreme Court-appointed panel that it was investigating 13 opaque offshore entities that held between 14 per cent and 20 per cent across five publicly traded stocks of the conglomerate. It hasn't stated if the two incomplete probes have since been completed.

"The current SEBI Chairperson and her husband, Dhaval Buch, had hidden stakes in the exact same obscure offshore Bermuda and Mauritius funds, found in the same complex nested structure, used by Vinod Adani," Hindenburg said.

It said on March 22nd, 2017, just weeks ahead of her wife being appointed SEBI chairperson, Dhaval Buch wrote to Mauritius fund administrator Trident Trust, according to documents we received from a whistleblower. The email was regarding his and his wife's investment in the Global Dynamic Opportunities Fund (GDOF).

"In the letter, Dhaval Buch requested to "be the sole person authorised to operate the Accounts", seemingly moving the assets out of his wife's name ahead of the politically sensitive appointment," it alleged.

"In a later account statement dated February 26th, 2018, addressed to Madhabi Buch's private email, the full details of the structure are revealed: "GDOF Cell 90 (IPEplus Fund 1)".

"Again, this is the exact same Mauritius-registered "cell" of the fund, found several layers deep in a convoluted structure, reportedly used by Vinod Adani," it alleged.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India’s first female IAS officer, also second woman in country to crack UPSC exam, she is...

Meet India’s first female IAS officer, also second woman in country to crack UPSC exam, she is...

Meet man, who ran small business then turned idea into Rs 27000 crore company, he is from...

Meet man, who ran small business then turned idea into Rs 27000 crore company, he is from...

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new affordable plan includes 2.5GB daily data and much more at Rs...

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new affordable plan includes 2.5GB daily data and much more at Rs...

What is the Court of Arbitration for Sport and why is it important in Vinesh Phogat's case?

What is the Court of Arbitration for Sport and why is it important in Vinesh Phogat's case?

CircO2 Review: Does it help increase Nitric Oxide levels?

CircO2 Review: Does it help increase Nitric Oxide levels?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

In pics: 6 beautiful places in India for solo travelling

In pics: 6 beautiful places in India for solo travelling

Most expensive car number plates in India

Most expensive car number plates in India

In pics: 6 birds that can't fly but have wings

In pics: 6 birds that can't fly but have wings

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement