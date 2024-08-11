Twitter
How Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, who are struck in space, will pass time until they return

Modi's Yunus Gambit: Countering Chinese and Pakistani Whispers in Bangladesh

'Hindenburg attacking Sebi's credibility, indulging in...': Sebi chief Madhabi Buch, husband Dhaval's statement

Vinesh Phogat's explanation for weight gain at Paris Olympics revealed in court

Sebi responds to Hindenburg report, says, 'Chief Madhabi Buch made…’

Business

Business

'Hindenburg attacking Sebi's credibility, indulging in...': Sebi chief Madhabi Buch, husband Dhaval's statement

The Buchs said their investment in a fund promoted by IIFL Wealth Management was as Singapore-based private citizens, and made two years before Madhabi joined Sebi as a whole-time member.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 08:51 PM IST

'Hindenburg attacking Sebi's credibility, indulging in...': Sebi chief Madhabi Buch, husband Dhaval's statement
US-based short seller Hindenburg Research is attempting to attack Sebi's credibility and indulging in character assassination of its chairperson, Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval said on Sunday.

In a detailed statement issued on Sunday evening in response to allegations made by Hindenburg, the Buchs said their investment in a fund promoted by IIFL Wealth Management was as Singapore-based private citizens, and made two years before Madhabi joined Sebi as a whole-time member. They said Dhaval, a senior advisor at Blackstone since 2019, is not associated with the real estate side of the private equity major.
The statement also said that Madhabi's two consulting companies immediately became "dormant" on her appointment at Sebi in 2017 as a whole-time member.

"Hindenburg has been served a show cause notice for a variety of violations in India. It is unfortunate that instead of replying to the Show Cause Notice, they have chosen to attack the credibility of the SEBI and attempt character assassination of the SEBI Chairperson," the statement said.

 

 

READ | Hindenburg Report: Madhabi Buch-linked IPE-Plus Fund made no investments in Adani Group shares, says 360 ONE

In a statement shared right after the short seller came up with its latest report, Buchs termed the allegations as "baseless". Hindenburg Research alleged that it suspects SEBI's unwillingness to act against Adani group may be because Madhabi Buch had stakes in offshore funds linked to the conglomerate.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
