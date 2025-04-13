The duo held a detailed discussion to advance the implementation of the key investment commitments made by Gautam Adani during the investment summit in Guwahati earlier this year.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Adani Group director and Gautam Adani's son, Jeet Adani, on Sunday. The two discussed the investments of Rs 50,000 crore proposed by the conglomerate during the state's business summit in February this year. Sarma said the state government was expecting that the proposals given by the Adani Group for investment in various sectors would become a reality soon. Gautam Adani had announced that the conglomerate will invest Rs 50,000 crore across various sectors in the state, addressing the inaugural function of the Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit in February. In a post on X, the Assam CM wrote, "During Advantage Assam 2, the Adani Group made a Rs 50,000 cr investment commitment. Today along with my senior officers we had an in depth meeting with Mr Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Group, and his team to operationalise this commitment." "We expect the MoUs which we signed related to significant investments in developing an aero-city, hotels, cement plant and key infrastructure projects, will take off soon," he added.

Jeet Adani joined the Adani Group in 2019. He started his career in the Group CFO’s office, looking at Strategic Finance, Capital Markets and Risk & Governance Policy. He attended the University of Pennsylvania, School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. His current role involves working with all the listed verticals of the Adani Group. He also spearheads the Adani Airports business as well as the Adani Digital Labs. His father, Gautam Adani, is the second richest man in India, with a net worth of USD 59.1 billion, as per Forbes. The Adani Group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises Ltd, has a market cap of Rs 2.68 lakh crore as of April 11.

