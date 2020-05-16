Highlights: FM Sitharaman announces fourth tranche of COVID-19 stimulus package

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced the fourth tranche of the COVID-19 stimulus package of the government aimed at dealing with the economic slowdown.

This was Sitharaman's fourth consecutive press conference in four days and focused on coal, minerals, defence production, civil aviation sector, power distribution companies in Union Territories, space sector and atomic energy sector, she said.

Here are the highlights of the press conference:

* Incentive schemes for the promotion of New Champion Sectors will be launched in sectors such as Solar PV manufacturing; advanced cell battery storage etc.

* Schemes will be implemented in states through challenge mode for Industrial Cluster Upgradation of common infrastructure facilities and connectivity.

* Government will introduce competition, transparency, and private sector participation in the Coal Sector through revenue sharing mechanism instead of the regime of fixed rupee/tonne.

* Diversified opportunities in the coal sector, investment of Rs. 50,000 crores. The investment of Rs. 50,000 crore is for the evacuation of enhanced CIL's (Coal India Limited) target of 1 billion tons of coal production by 2023-24 plus coal production from private blocks.

* 500 mining blocks would be offered through an open and transparent auction process, a joint auction of Bauxite & Coal mineral blocks will be introduced to enhance Aluminum industry's competitiveness.

* Rationalisation of stamp duty payable at the time of award of mining leases.

* 'MakeInIndia' for self-reliance in defence production - we will notify a list of weapons/platforms for a ban on import with year-wise timelines. There will be indigenisation of imported spares.

* Foreign Direct Investment limit in defence manufacturing under automatic route is being raised from 49% to 74%.

* Restrictions on the utilisation of Indian Air Space will be eased so that civilian flying becomes more efficient. Will bring a total benefit of Rs. 1000 crores per year for the aviation sector.

* Airports Authority of India has awarded 3 airports out of 6 bid for operation & maintenance on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis. Additional investment by private players in 12 airports in first & second rounds expected around Rs 13,000 crores.

* Aircraft component repairs and airframe maintenance to increase from Rs 800 crore to Rs 2000 crore in three years.

* A tariff policy with reforms will be released, including consumer rights, promotion of industry and sustainability of the sector.

* Privatisation of distribution in Union Territories - sub-optimal performance of power distribution & supply, power departments/utilities in Union Territories will be privatised.

* Boosting private sector investment in Social Infrastructure through revamped Viability Gap Funding Scheme of Rs 8100 crores.

* The private sector will be allowed to use ISRO facilities and other relevant assets to improve their capacities. Future projects for planetary exploration, outer space travel, etc. to be open for the private sector.

* Atomic Energy-related reforms; link India's robust start-up ecosystem to the nuclear sector - Technology Development cum Incubation Centres will be set up for fostering synergy between research facilities and tech entrepreneurs.