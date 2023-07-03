Search icon
Highest paid Indian on Instagram, it’s not Shah Rukh Khan, MS Dhoni, Priyanka Chopra or Amitabh Bachchan

Only two Indians feature in the list of top 100 Instagram earners around the world.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

Highest paid Indian celebrity on Instagram, it’s not Shah Rukh Khan, MS Dhoni, Priyanka Chopra or Amitabh Bachchan | Photo: Instagram

Instagram is the top platform for fans to follow their favourite stars. It has also become the go-to platform for brands to market themselves to the youth through celebrities and influencers.

Several Indian celebrities command massive following on Instagram. Consequently, brands pay them crores to make even a single post. The list of highest paid Indians on Instagram features stars like Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and MS Dhoni. But who is the highest paid?

The answer is superstar cricketer Virat Kohli. The Delhi-born player is often called the world’s best batter. Along with his unparalleled cricketing talent, Kohli also has an attractive personality and looks that make him a natural fan magnet. His marriage to Bollywood star Anushka Sharma also cemented their status as one of the most sought-after couples.

Kohli, as the highest paid Indian on Instagram, earns $1,088,000 (nearly Rs 9 crore) per post. He was one of the only two Indians in the list of top 100 Instagram earners around the world in the latest data from UK-based research firm HopperHQ. The other Indian is Priyanka Chopra who makes around $423,000 (Rs 3.5 crore) per post. 

