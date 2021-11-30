Higher fiscal spending pushes India's GDP for Q2FY22 above 8%, crosses pre-COVID level

Headlines

Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao's directorial comeback receives standing ovation at Toronto International Film Festival

After Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan announces Sitaare Zameen Par, actors says this film will make you laugh: Watch

DNA TV Show: Israel-Palestine war continues, Hamas prepare vehicles disguised as Israeli police cars for assault

PAK vs SL: Mohammad Rizwan becomes 2nd Pakistan wicket-keeper to hit hundred in ODI World Cup history

Wordle 844 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 11

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao's directorial comeback receives standing ovation at Toronto International Film Festival

After Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan announces Sitaare Zameen Par, actors says this film will make you laugh: Watch

DNA TV Show: Israel-Palestine war continues, Hamas prepare vehicles disguised as Israeli police cars for assault

Benefits of rock sugar (mishri)

7 famous Durga Puja pandals of Delhi

8 Benefits of ice bath

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao's directorial comeback receives standing ovation at Toronto International Film Festival

After Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan announces Sitaare Zameen Par, actors says this film will make you laugh: Watch

Naagin actress Madhura Naik says Hamas killed cousin, brother-in-law in front of their kids in Israel: 'How inhumane...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Higher fiscal spending pushes India's GDP for Q2FY22 above 8%, crosses pre-COVID level

The accelerated vaccination drive also played a role in this YoY rise as it brightened consumer sentiments.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2021, 09:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There is good news for the country on the economic front. Along with the better monsoon season, India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate has seen a jump in the second quarter. The country's GDP has been recorded at 8.4 percent on a year-on-year basis. The central government has released GDP figures for the second quarter in the financial year 2021-22. With this recovery, the GDP of the country has now crossed the pre-COVID-19 levels.

The acceleration in the GDP came as a result of higher central fiscal spending as well as consumption recovery and healthy monsoon season. Besides, pent-up demand, higher exports along with a rise in service activity amid further improvement in mobility supported the uptrend.

The accelerated vaccination drive also played a role in this YoY rise as it brightened consumer sentiments. On a YoY basis, India's GDP growth rate had fallen by 7.4 per cent during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. On a sequential basis, the GDP growth rate during Q2FY22 was lower than the rise of 20.1 per cent recorded for Q1FY22.

India's GDP at constant 2011-12 prices has been estimated at Rs 35.73 lakh crore in Q2FY22, as against Rs 32.97 lakh crore in Q2FY21.

"GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q2 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 35.73 lakh crore, as against Rs 32.97 lakh crore in Q2 2020-21, showing a growth of 8.4 per cent as compared to 7.4 per cent contraction in Q2 2020-21," the National Statistical Office (NSO) said in its Q2FY22 GDP estimates.

"Quarterly GVA at Basic Prices at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q2 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 32.89 lakh crore, as against Rs 30.32 lakh crore in Q2 2020-21, showing a growth of 8.5 per cent," it added.

The GVA includes taxes but excludes subsidies.

Notably, the government had imposed a nationwide lockdown last year to contain the corona pandemic. It had a profound effect on economic activities. In view of the second wave of the devastating epidemic in mid-April this year too, the states had imposed various restrictions for its prevention.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India’s first singer to charge Rs 1 crore per song lived in brothel, was raped at 13, died in poverty due to...

BJP takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi over his slip of tongue

Get up to 50% off on home appliances on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar film shows no growth on Sunday, earns Rs 4.85 crore

ENG vs BAN, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Dharamshala

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE