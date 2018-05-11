Headlines

Hero-Burman wins Fortis battle, waits now for shareholders' nod

Fortis Healthcare’s Board has opted to accept Hero Enterprise Investment Office-Burman Family Office’s offer to improve company’s financial position.

Ateeq Shaikh

Updated: May 11, 2018, 10:09 AM IST

Fortis Healthcare’s Board has opted to accept Hero Enterprise Investment Office-Burman Family Office’s offer to improve company’s financial position.

According to the recommendation made late night on Thursday by Fortis Healthcare’s Board, it has chosen Munjals-Burmans offer to infuse Rs 800 crore via a preferential allotment at Rs 167 per share and a preferential issue of warrants of Rs 1,000 crore at Rs 176 per share.

Currently, this puts to rest the heated contest that was witnessed over the last few weeks among Munjals-Burmans, Malaysian IHH Healthcare Berhad, Manipal Health Enterprise-TPG Capital, KKR backed Radiant Life Care and Fosun Health Holdings (an arm of Hong Kong’s Fosun International).

As per Fortis Healthcare’s statement, “The Board considered the views of the Expert Advisory Committee, financial and legal advisors, and following extensive discussions arrived at this decision.”

Their recommendation will now be placed before the shareholders for a formal nod.

In March, Fortis Healthcare had entered into an ‘implementation agreement’ with Manipal Health Enterprise-TPG Capital. Since then, more players entered into the fray with counter offers and as a result the consortium of Manipal Health Enterprise-TPG Capital too revised their proposals thrice with the equity valuations being Rs 5,003 crore, Rs 6,061 crore, Rs 6,332 crore and Rs 8,358 crore.

As per the demands from the minority shareholders, an Extra Ordinary General Meeting has been scheduled for May 22.

